We won’t be misled anymore, Wetangula announces plan ahead of 2022

Following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting with National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga on March 9, leaders from different divides have shared their next moves. NASA co-principals Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula cry betrayal saying Raila went behind their backs.

As many others were congratulating the two political bigshots, Wetangula and Kalonzo held a meeting on Sunday, March 11 where they insisted Raila should have given them a heads up before meeting Uhuru. They claimed that the deal was done behind their backs. ​





Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, Senator Johnstone Muthama, Boni Khalwale and Dr. Chris Wamalwa on March 11

Following the betrayal remarks, Wetangula went ahead to announce his plans for 2022 where he stated he would join hands with Mudavadi for political strength. According to a tweet on Ford Kenya handle, Wetangula feels they have been duped for too long and 2022 should be their time to shine.

“I and Mudavadi are working around the clock to ensure before 2022 we are speaking in one voice. We have been duped for long to support candidates from other regions who desert us in time of need after ascending to power,” read the tweet.

"I and Mudavadi are working around the clock to ensure before 2022 we are speaking in one voice. We have been duped for long to support candidates from other regions who desert us in time of need after ascending to power,"



~PL Sen.@Wetangulam

The announcement comes only a week after the Bungoma Senator announced that he will be on the presidential ballot come 2022. On March 3, Wetangula called upon co-principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Musalia Mudavadi to support his cause citing he has what it takes.

“Without any fear of contradiction, I will be on the ballot in 2022 and am asking my brother Raila, my brother Kalonzo and my brother Mudavadi to let me try this horse this time,” The Ford Kenya leader said.

"Without any fear of contradiction, I will be on the ballot in 2022 and am asking my brother Raila, my brother Kalonzo and my brother Mudavadi to let me try this horse this time."



~FK PL @Wetangulam

He further expressed his confidence in getting support from the co-principals and said they are all working towards a mutual goal.

” We are championing a common cause for the people of Kenya. We are together in a unity to give this country reforms and to give the people a better Kenya,” he concluded.



