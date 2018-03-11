The time for war has come and gone- Governor Joho embraces Uhuru Raila talks

SUMMARY ODM deputy party leader Hassan Joho has supported the dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga

The Governor said that the country has been through a lot and it is time for it to heal

His remarks come after other NASA leaders say the meeting between the two shortchanged them

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy party leader Hassan Joho who is also Mombasa County Governor on Saturday, March 10 commended party leader Raila Odinga after his meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at Harambee House.

The meeting between President Uhuru and Raila Odinga is the first since the elections bug caught the country, with both claiming to win the August 8, 2017, elections leading to the swearing-in for both. President Uhuru took oath on November 28, 2017, as the President of the Republic of Kenya while Raila took oath as the People’s President on January 30, 2018. ​





Unlike other leaders from National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition who say the meeting was held behind their backs, Joho expressed his support for saying there is a time for war and a time for peace. In a press statement on Saturday, March 10, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi reported they were neither aware, consulted nor invited to the meeting.





President Uhuru met Raila Odinga at Harambee House

In a post on his Facebook page, Governor Joho celebrated Raila Odinga who was sworn in as The People’s president on January 30 for showing efforts towards unity, peace, and justice in Kenya.

” I wish to express my support for my party leader the Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga in his efforts towards unity, peace, and justice in Kenya. I pray that God gives him strength and wisdom to deliver a brighter future for all of us in this country,” Joho posted.

He further went ahead to send a message of goodwill to the ruling Jubilee party saying that they should all work to the interest of Kenya as a country.

“To our colleagues from the competing coalition, it is in the interest of every Kenyan that this Kenyan project succeeds. As we come with a clean heart and open hands, please remember, an open hand cannot shake a clenched fist,” he continued.

Joho, a strong supporter of Raila asked his Coalition counterparts to consider peace, urging them that the warring times are over they should advocate for peace.

To NASA supporters, the Governor assured them that by joining their opposition, ODM and NASA would be making history from the right side.

“I hereby pledge to be a joint custodian of all your concerns and interests,” he assured.

He stated that the country has gone through much loss and the right thing for every party to do at the moment is recollect and rebuild from the ashes.

“The country needs a new beginning. Let us cautiously and carefully build a platform for that new beginning,” Joho concluded.



