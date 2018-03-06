+ Post your Story

VIDEO: I have taken Moses Kuria home severally after he fell asleep in a club- Babu Owino
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 06, 2018 at 14:16 EAT
Moses Kuria and Babu Owino
Embakasi East Parliamentary aspirant Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino in a video on Monday, March 5 described his relationship with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

According to Babu, who lost his seat in a petition on Friday, March 2, CS Fred Matinag’i was an Education lecturer at University of Nairobi (UoN) Kikuyu campus who was asked to leave for being incompetent.

“In a class of 120 students, only 6 passed. The rest failed. When the Vice-Chancellor saw that, he had to send Matiang’i away”, said Babu on the 26th minute of the 46-minute long video.

Opinion 2018: Embakasi East Parliamentary Petition @Babu_Owino; Maina Wanjigi Summons; Ethnic Hatred #Resist #NRMKe https://t.co/6YEv2UKyID— NASA Coalition (@CoalitionNASAKe) March 5, 2018

In the video, posted by NASA coalition on Twitter and Facebook accounts, Babu also explains that he has taken Moses Kuria home severally after he drunk himself to sleep in a club in the 35th minute.

Mr. Owino also talked about his recent loss against his major opponents Francis Mureithi saying Mureithi is a puppet being manipulated. He promised to continue working for his constituents with diligence.

Talking about the recent case of the Wanjigis, Babu says Jimmy Wanjigi is being revisited for his diligent fight against corruption.

“All that he is going through is an occupational hazard”, said the young politician.

