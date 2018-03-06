embu-leaders-defend-cs-sicily-kariuki-s-suspension-of-knh-ceo-lily-koros

SUMMARY A section of Embu leaders have defended Health CS for sending KNH CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave

They say KNH has had a series of bad news and deserves thorough investigations

Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga led other leaders from the region in defending Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki over the suspension of Kenyatta National Hospital head Lily Koros.

The leaders, in Kianjokoma, Manyatta Sub-County during a thanksgiving service for Gaturi MCA Paul Muchangi countered those from Rift Valley who condemned the Health CS’s move. ​

The CS last week sent KNH CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave after a brain surgery was conducted on the wrong patient at the facility. She was sent alongside KNH Director of clinical services Benard Githae to allow investigations of surgery mix up.

“We are asking the Health CS to revoke the suspension of Koros so that she can preside over the investigations over the circumstances which led to the operation of the wrong patient,” the legislators said.

The Embu legistarors bashed the Kerischo ones saying they only came to Koros’ defense as she hails from their region. They said KNH has been in the public domain and been known for wrong reasons ranging from child trafficking, rape of nursing mothers and said action had to be taken.



