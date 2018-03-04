+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Winnie Odinga will be Kenya's first female President- Mutahi Ngunyi
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 04, 2018 at 11:34 EAT
winnie-odinga-will-be-kenya-s-first-female-president-mutahi-ngunyi
Pro. Mutahi Ngunyi
SUMMARY
  • According to political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, Winnie Odinga will be Kenya's first female president
  • He also said Kenyans should consider having a Prime Minister

In yet another episode of the fifth estate, young African scholars from the FortHall School of government and political analyst Professor Mutahi Ngunyi have declared that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga is not bad, but just a leader with fewer options.

They have said that although his political career is over, there is hope that his daughter Winnie Odinga will be the first woman president in Kenya.

In the episode, Mutahi and his scholars define Kenya’s current situation as an eagles old age where painful renovation is the only way out. According to them, Kenya needs to go up the mountain like an old eagle, pull out its old and sticky feathers, beat its beaten beak against a rock and pull out its disfigured talons to allow a new growth.

See Also: Kenyans react after Wetangula claims he will be be president with Raila's and Kalonzo's support

The then described the Kenyan Constitution as a half-baked comedy of errors and blamed Kenyans for being hypocrites who act as if all is well. They said that if the Constitution is not recalled and edited, it could lead the country into war. The constitution, they said is the cause of bad blood between NASA and the ruling Jubilee party, arguing that both sides are right.

Talking about the much speculated Kikuyu- Kalenjin dominance, the group said that it has to end, tasking Deputy President William Ruto to bring Kenyans from all tribes together. They said that it is wrong for two tribes to take the high spot and dominate the country forever.

Finally, Mutahi and the scholars concluded that although Kenya has not given enough thought to have a Prime Minister, it should be considered as it causes no harm. They acknowledged that although Raila, the only Prime Minister Kenya has had acquired his position during a bloodshed, the position may do good to Kenyans.

See Also: OPINION: Four historical occurrences that show Raila can only be an opposition leader

Here is Mutahi’s video;


 

See Also: Mutahi Ngunyi mocks Babu Owino's loss, Kenyans react

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Winnie Odinga
Mutahi Ngunyi
Female president
Raila Odinga
Constitution
Amendment
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
eight-politicians-in-kenya-who-have-huge-social-media-influence

Editors Choice

Eight politicians in Kenya who have huge social media influence

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 27 Feb 2018 02:33pm

be-a-statesman-and-honour-the-nasa-contract-boni-khalwale-warns-raila-over-2022-politics

Politics

Be a statesman and honour the NASA contract- Boni Khalwale warns Raila over 2022 politics

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 25 Feb 2018 01:24pm

uhuru-is-an-invisible-operator-mutahi-ngunyi-explains-how-president-uhuru-has-kept-country-stable

Politics

Uhuru is an invisible operator, Mutahi Ngunyi explains how President Uhuru has kept country stable

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 25 Feb 2018 11:10am

More From This Author
kenyans-react-after-wetangula-claims-he-will-be-be-president-with-raila-s-and-kalonzo-s-support

Politics

Kenyans react after Wetangula claims he will be be president with Raila's and Kalonzo's support

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 04 Mar 2018 12:27pm

winnie-odinga-will-be-kenya-s-first-female-president-mutahi-ngunyi

Politics

Winnie Odinga will be Kenya's first female President- Mutahi Ngunyi

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 04 Mar 2018 11:34am

mixed-reactions-after-health-cs-sent-knh-ceo-lily-koros-on-compulsory-leave

News

Mixed reactions after health CS sent KNH CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 03 Mar 2018 02:22pm

Popular Stories
winnie-odinga-will-be-kenya-s-first-female-president-mutahi-ngunyi

Politics

Winnie Odinga will be Kenya's first female President- Mutahi Ngunyi

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 04 Mar 2018 11:34am

violent-closure-of-simmers-bar-and-restaurant-raises-suspicions-among-kenyans

News

Violent closure of Simmers bar and restaurant raises suspicions among Kenyans

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 03 Mar 2018 12:45pm

six-silly-mistakes-men-make-after-making-love-to-a-woman

Lifestyle

Six silly mistakes men make after making love to a woman

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 03 Mar 2018 02:35pm

best-positions-to-help-you-get-pregnant-faster-while-making-love

Lifestyle

Best positions to help you get pregnant faster while making love

By Fay Ngina | Sat 03 Mar 2018 01:05pm

four-signs-that-your-man-could-be-a-virgin

Lifestyle

Four signs that your man could be a virgin

By Anne Wangechi | Sat 03 Mar 2018 05:17pm

police-shoot-kidero-after-his-last-powerful-speech

Campus Vibe

Police shoot 'Kidero' after his last powerful speech

By Brian Guserwa | Fri 02 Mar 2018 02:53pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

anne wangechi

anne wangechi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi