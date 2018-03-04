Winnie Odinga will be Kenya's first female President- Mutahi Ngunyi

SUMMARY According to political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, Winnie Odinga will be Kenya's first female president

He also said Kenyans should consider having a Prime Minister

In yet another episode of the fifth estate, young African scholars from the FortHall School of government and political analyst Professor Mutahi Ngunyi have declared that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga is not bad, but just a leader with fewer options.

They have said that although his political career is over, there is hope that his daughter Winnie Odinga will be the first woman president in Kenya. ​

In the episode, Mutahi and his scholars define Kenya’s current situation as an eagles old age where painful renovation is the only way out. According to them, Kenya needs to go up the mountain like an old eagle, pull out its old and sticky feathers, beat its beaten beak against a rock and pull out its disfigured talons to allow a new growth.

The then described the Kenyan Constitution as a half-baked comedy of errors and blamed Kenyans for being hypocrites who act as if all is well. They said that if the Constitution is not recalled and edited, it could lead the country into war. The constitution, they said is the cause of bad blood between NASA and the ruling Jubilee party, arguing that both sides are right.

Talking about the much speculated Kikuyu- Kalenjin dominance, the group said that it has to end, tasking Deputy President William Ruto to bring Kenyans from all tribes together. They said that it is wrong for two tribes to take the high spot and dominate the country forever.

Finally, Mutahi and the scholars concluded that although Kenya has not given enough thought to have a Prime Minister, it should be considered as it causes no harm. They acknowledged that although Raila, the only Prime Minister Kenya has had acquired his position during a bloodshed, the position may do good to Kenyans.

Here is Mutahi’s video;





