+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Babu Owino loses his seat - Kenyans go wild on social media
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 02, 2018 at 13:06 EAT
babu-owino-loses-his-seat-kenyans-go-wild-on-social-media
Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino [COURTESY]
SUMMARY
  • The High Court has nullified Embakasi East's MP Babu Owino's win
  • This comes after the completion of a vote recount which was done after opponent Francis Mureithis filed a petition
  • Kenyans on Twitter have a lot to say about it

Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino is no longer the Member of Parliament for Embakasi East after the High court nullified his election following a petition filed by his opponent Francis Mureithi. The ruling made today on March 2 by said that the August 8 elections after which he was pronounced winner were not free and fair.

Justice Joseph Sergon also concluded that there were errors and irregularities during the election process. Babu Owino has been ordered to pay Sh5 million in costs.

He then directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct a by-election for the Embakasi East seat in accordance with the law.

See Also: An angry Babu Owino speaks minutes after court nullified his election


On February 27, Mr. Owino had taken to social media to celebrate after a report following the vote recount emerged showing he was leading. He also notified his followers that Mureithi had already called to concede defeat.

“Mr. Francis Mureithi who petitioned my victory as the current Embakasi East MP at the high court has just called to concede defeat ahead of the court ruling scheduled for Friday this week. It's time to serve my people,” Babu Owino celebrated. 

See Also: Boni Khalwale's remarks after Babu Owino's loss stirs Twitter

This latest development has stirred social media with followers celebrating and others siding with Babu Owino.

Here are some of the comments;

The nullification of Babu Owino's victory speaks one thing: Freedom will not come from the ballot.

See Also: One of these four people is destined to replaced Babu Owino as UoN student leader
— Oyamo A. Beauttah (@Tangible_Beau) March 2, 2018

Babu Owino election nullification is the best news for me this year. Pride comes b4 a fall.— Road Alerts (@RoadAlertsKE) March 2, 2018

High court Judge Joseph Sergon Nullifies the election of Babu Owino as Embakasi East MP, and slaps him with fine of Kshs. 5 Million.
Ongili thought he’ll steal Francis Mureithi’s Victory and get away with it SONU style?— Atanasi (@atanasi_) March 2, 2018

Babu Owino celebrated when President Uhuru's August 8 win was nullified because of the process (although he was ahead according to the numbers)
Well, Karma is a bitch!— KIARIE ???????? (@PaulKiarie_) March 2, 2018

A judge can't say @Babu_Owino election was full of irregularities, yet he won the vote recount. Please honorable Judge change that ruling, all we need is you to uphold Babu Owino's election. The assassins are taking aim at the liberators.— kot hacker (@kot_hacker) March 2, 2018

Babu Owino is OUT!

Let's go Paaaaaaaaarty!

???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/GuTtBG2p2L— Kambodian???????? (@MwendeCharles) March 2, 2018

Babu Owino usijali, if God have spoken any other person speaking is just making noise. If it was meant to be your win it shall be repeated again and again— Paulo Mtangazaji (@PauloMtangazaji) March 2, 2018

Babu Owino loses his seat as the MP, High Court rules. I'm really not surprised for obvious reasons.— Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) March 2, 2018

Babu Owino brought a knife to a gunfight.— Joel The Mwangi (@JoelKurenja) March 2, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Babu Owino
Lose
Embakasi East
Member of Parliament
Francis Mureithi
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
francis-mureithi-surprising-remarks-after-babu-owino-leads-in-vote-recount

Politics

Francis Mureithi surprising remarks after Babu Owino leads in vote recount

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 27 Feb 2018 10:28am

babu-owino-blames-uhuru-ruto-after-court-orders-vote-recount

News

Babu Owino blames Uhuru, Ruto after court orders vote recount

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Feb 2018 09:12am

kenyans-react-after-babu-owino-clears-air-on-marehemu-matiangi-remarks

Politics

Kenyans react after Babu Owino clears air on ‘Marehemu Matiangi’ remarks

By Fay Ngina | Mon 12 Feb 2018 01:16pm

More From This Author
why-have-we-become-a-country-of-wrongs

Editors Choice

Why have we become a country of wrongs?

By Charles Bazenga & Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 02 Mar 2018 03:41pm

boni-khalwale-s-remarks-after-babu-owino-s-loss-stirs-twitter

Politics

Boni Khalwale's remarks after Babu Owino's loss stirs Twitter

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 02 Mar 2018 01:39pm

babu-owino-loses-his-seat-kenyans-go-wild-on-social-media

Politics

Babu Owino loses his seat - Kenyans go wild on social media

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 02 Mar 2018 01:06pm

Popular Stories
boni-khalwale-s-remarks-after-babu-owino-s-loss-stirs-twitter

Politics

Boni Khalwale's remarks after Babu Owino's loss stirs Twitter

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 02 Mar 2018 01:39pm

police-shoot-kidero-after-his-last-powerful-speech

Campus Vibe

Police shoot 'Kidero' after his last powerful speech

By Brian Guserwa | Fri 02 Mar 2018 02:53pm

an-angry-babu-owino-speaks-minutes-after-court-nullified-his-election

News

An angry Babu Owino speaks minutes after court nullified his election

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 02 Mar 2018 03:10pm

babu-owino-loses-his-seat-kenyans-go-wild-on-social-media

Politics

Babu Owino loses his seat - Kenyans go wild on social media

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 02 Mar 2018 01:06pm

miguna-miguna-praises-linus-kaikai-after-he-left-his-position-as-ntv-s-general-manager

News

Miguna Miguna praises Linus Kaikai after he left his position as NTV's General Manager

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 09:41am

kenyans-rib-cracking-reactions-to-eric-omondi-s-viral-video-are-the-best-you-ll-see-all-day

Entertainment

Kenyans’ rib-cracking reactions to Eric Omondi’s viral video are the best you’ll see all day

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 10:45am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin