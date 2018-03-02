+ Post your Story

Politics
Court orders Martha Karua’s petition against Waiguru to be heard afresh
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 02, 2018 at 11:59 EAT
Anne Waiguru and Martha Karua [PHOTO: Nairobi Wire
SUMMARY

Martha Karua's petition challenging Anne Waiguru's victory is set to be heard afresh

Karua's petition had been dismissed by Kerugoya High Court without hearing

Martha Karua is a relieved woman after the court of appeal ordered her petition challenging Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru to be heard afresh.

The Court of Appeal has allowed Karua’s petition to be reinstated, overruling a decision made Kerugoya High Court which dismissed the petition.

The Court of Appeal also said that Karua’s petition had weighty issues that couldn’t be ignored. They were also of the view that the previous ruling was harsh to the petitioner since it was dismissed without a proper hearing.

The ruling was made by judges Daniel Musinga, William Ouko and Mohammed Warsame.

