Kenyans’ rib-cracking reactions to Eric Omondi’s viral video are the best you’ll see all day

SUMMARY Kenyans have taken jokes to a whole new level after Eric Omondi went naked online Here are some of the best reactions to the viral video which Eric has since apologised for

A video of popular comedian Eric Omondi bare-butt surfaced online, sparking wild reactions from netizens.

In the video that has since gone viral, the comedian is seen playing with kids in a river in his birthday suit. ​

The CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) was among the first people to react to the video, saying that it was wrong for him to expose himself and was saddened by the fact that some people look up to Eric as a role model.

— Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (@EzekielMutua) February 28, 2018

Mutua’s reaction was just the tip of the iceberg.





Netizens flooded Twitter responding to the viral video, most of them sharing rib-cracking comments instead of bashing the comedian.

Though Eric has already apologized for his actions, it’s not too late to take a look at some of the jaw-dropping reactions on social media. Here is a sample:

Tangu Eric Omondi atie nanga mimi huwa sishtuki nikiskia kosokoso zake, msee hana weight so he has nothing to loose ????????????— Billy (@Crazy_Nairobian) March 1, 2018

we should be concerned with Eric omondi's mental wellness????????????if he has smoked matawi ya malenge we take him to mathare— allan oduor (@allanoduorlaw) March 1, 2018

There's nothing wrong with the Eric Omondi's video clip - we do this all the time in the village!— Tom Ombogo (@OmbogoT) March 1, 2018

On behalf of Luo community we hereby DISOWN Eric Omondi. We can't hold our goods with one hand and it perfectly hides. Huyu mamake alimtoa central or wherever. Return back to sender— Duke Of Nyanzshire (@HalfLuo) February 28, 2018

In Eric Omondi’s Tribe, people use the same basin to bath, clean Omena and utensils. Don’t blame him. Blame Luo rotten Culture!— Mr. Detective (@Kipkirui_Kev) February 28, 2018

Meanwhile, how the gay community be looking at Eric Omondi ass pic.twitter.com/rJxRhdbYea— Tito, GHC ???? (@matalon_) February 28, 2018

Nilotes to date still swim/bath naked in rivers or https://t.co/1tNsbKmS7C the video I can see the boys in their space enjoying the swim W/ Eric Omondi without worrying abt the camera!The culture has bn in existence.Treat it as normal.I’m proud of Turkana people.— Suzanna Owiyo - OGW (@SuzannaOwiyo) February 28, 2018

Now who is doing Eric Omondi’s PR aki. Gai, anyway— Mutinda ???? (@brianmutinda_) February 27, 2018

Eric Omondi ameamua kujiachilia na kuonyesha uchi wake. Wengine kama @EzekielMutua inawauma as if ni toothpicks zao zimeonyeshwa. Relax your titties and be humble.— Errycar10 (@errycar10) February 28, 2018

Who said we all have to laugh at ERIC OMONDI’s jokes anyway?; let the young man swim in his jokes, for once....— Dennis Onsarigo (@Donsarigo) February 28, 2018

Wait till they see those boys bathing with old women not far from the same wath...those who don’t know the thrills of swimming in a natural river must spare us the BS. Eric Omondi Tano Fresh! ????????????????????????????— D I K E M B E (@Disembe) February 28, 2018

