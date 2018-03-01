“He is a certified coward” – Miguna harshly bashes Boni Khalwale after interview on Citizen TV

SUMMARY Miguna Miguna lashed out at Boni Khalwale after the former Senator appeared in an interview on Citizen TV The self-declared general called Khalwale a Hypocrite and a Coward, which he said was self-evident

"He is a coward and hypocrite, which is self-evident..." - Miguna Miguna's comments on Boni Khalwale.



National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared ‘General’ Dr. Miguna Miguna has lashed out at former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale after the latter appeared in an interview on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV. ​

In an interview that took place on Wednesday, February 28, Khalwale spoke to Jeff on a number of issues including Miguna Miguna’s deportation.





Once Jeff asked him if Miguna could be positioning himself as Raila’s successor, Khalwale rubbished the whole idea, saying that it was ridiculous to think that Raila could be succeeded as far as the ‘general’ was concerned.

He also said that Miguna has never been in any elective post so it was a ‘wild shot’ from him to start calling everyone a traitor.





Khalwale’s comments irked Miguna and he responded by bashing the former Senator, saying that he was a hypocrite and a coward. He also rubbished Khalwale’s traitor comments saying he never referred to the latter as ‘traitor.’

“Rubbish! Khalwale is not "everyone." He is a certified coward and hypocrite. I didn't call him a "traitor;" I said he is a coward and hypocrite, which is self-evident. @KoinangeJeff is only interviewing him because he is now anti-H.E,” wrote Miguna on his Twitter.

Rubbish! Khalwale is not "everyone." He is a certified coward and hypocrite. I didn't call him a "traitor;" I said he is a coward and hypocrite, which is self-evident. @KoinangeJeff is only interviewing him because he is now anti H.E. @RailaOdinga! #UhuruMustGo https://t.co/5S4Xe5bkKI— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 28, 2018

Khalwale also said that he wasn’t politically irrelevant and that his action would help things happen in the next election slated for 2022.

He added that he and his team are going to continue shaping the political opinion of the country and that he doesn’t have to be in an elective position to make that happen.

Miguna is set to visit Washington, DC and Maryland on March 2 as he continues with his NRM global mobilization and recruitment tour.







