+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
“He is a certified coward” – Miguna harshly bashes Boni Khalwale after interview on Citizen TV
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 01, 2018 at 09:20 EAT
he-is-a-certified-coward-miguna-harshly-bashes-boni-khalwale-after-interview-on-citizen-tv
Boni Khalwale and Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY

Miguna Miguna lashed out at Boni Khalwale after the former Senator appeared in an interview on Citizen TV

The self-declared general called Khalwale a Hypocrite and a Coward, which he said was self-evident

"He is a coward and hypocrite, which is self-evident..." - Miguna Miguna's comments on Boni Khalwale.

National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared ‘General’ Dr. Miguna Miguna has lashed out at former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale after the latter appeared in an interview on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV.

In an interview that took place on Wednesday, February 28, Khalwale spoke to Jeff on a number of issues including Miguna Miguna’s deportation.

See Also: Miguna Miguna praises Linus Kaikai after he left his position as NTV's General Manager


Once Jeff asked him if Miguna could be positioning himself as Raila’s successor, Khalwale rubbished the whole idea, saying that it was ridiculous to think that Raila could be succeeded as far as the ‘general’ was concerned.

See Also: Miguna embarks on NRM mobilization and recruitment tour in the US

He also said that Miguna has never been in any elective post so it was a ‘wild shot’ from him to start calling everyone a traitor.


See Also: Between Miguna Miguna, Ndii and Magaya, who is the mole?

Khalwale’s comments irked Miguna and he responded by bashing the former Senator, saying that he was a hypocrite and a coward. He also rubbished Khalwale’s traitor comments saying he never referred to the latter as ‘traitor.’

“Rubbish! Khalwale is not "everyone." He is a certified coward and hypocrite. I didn't call him a "traitor;" I said he is a coward and hypocrite, which is self-evident. @KoinangeJeff is only interviewing him because he is now anti-H.E,” wrote Miguna on his Twitter.

Rubbish! Khalwale is not "everyone." He is a certified coward and hypocrite. I didn't call him a "traitor;" I said he is a coward and hypocrite, which is self-evident. @KoinangeJeff is only interviewing him because he is now anti H.E. @RailaOdinga! #UhuruMustGo https://t.co/5S4Xe5bkKI— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 28, 2018

Khalwale also said that he wasn’t politically irrelevant and that his action would help things happen in the next election slated for 2022.

He added that he and his team are going to continue shaping the political opinion of the country and that he doesn’t have to be in an elective position to make that happen.

Miguna is set to visit Washington, DC and Maryland on March 2 as he continues with his NRM global mobilization and recruitment tour.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Boni Khalwale
Miguna Miguna
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
mixed-reactions-after-high-court-orders-immigration-to-facilitate-miguna-miguna-s-return

News

Mixed reactions after High Court orders immigration to facilitate Miguna Miguna's return

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 26 Feb 2018 01:52pm

be-a-statesman-and-honour-the-nasa-contract-boni-khalwale-warns-raila-over-2022-politics

Politics

Be a statesman and honour the NASA contract- Boni Khalwale warns Raila over 2022 politics

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 25 Feb 2018 01:24pm

miguna-s-harsh-response-after-nyachae-lands-east-african-court-of-justice-position

News

Miguna's harsh response after Nyachae lands East African Court of Justice position

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 24 Feb 2018 10:36am

More From This Author
miguna-miguna-praises-linus-kaikai-after-he-left-his-position-as-ntv-s-general-manager

News

Miguna Miguna praises Linus Kaikai after he left his position as NTV's General Manager

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 09:41am

he-is-a-certified-coward-miguna-harshly-bashes-boni-khalwale-after-interview-on-citizen-tv

Politics

“He is a certified coward” – Miguna harshly bashes Boni Khalwale after interview on Citizen TV

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 09:20am

opposition-mps-preach-water-drink-wine

News

Opposition MPs preach water, drink wine

By Grapevine | Thu 01 Mar 2018 08:54am

Popular Stories
he-is-a-certified-coward-miguna-harshly-bashes-boni-khalwale-after-interview-on-citizen-tv

Politics

“He is a certified coward” – Miguna harshly bashes Boni Khalwale after interview on Citizen TV

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 09:20am

miguna-miguna-praises-linus-kaikai-after-he-left-his-position-as-ntv-s-general-manager

News

Miguna Miguna praises Linus Kaikai after he left his position as NTV's General Manager

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 09:41am

safaricom-changes-its-name-issues-a-public-notice

News

Safaricom changes its name, issues a public notice

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 10:44am

first-time-governor-builds-nation-with-young-girls-in-hotel

Editors Choice

First-time governor 'builds nation' with young girls in hotel

By Grapevine | Thu 01 Mar 2018 08:28am

aden-duale-s-ex-lover-pens-him-emotional-message-after-court-upheld-his-win

Entertainment

Aden Duale’s ‘ex-lover’ pens him emotional message after court upheld his win

By Nazlin Umar | Wed 28 Feb 2018 01:40pm

why-duale-rejected-the-sh3-million-award-after-high-court-upheld-his-win

News

Why Duale rejected the Sh3 million award after High Court upheld his win

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 02:13pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin