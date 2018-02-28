SUMMARY People need to be safe and comfortable for the transport service offered to them

Thika road matatu drivers should style up and adhere to the traffic rules





Public service vehicles are meant to give service to passengers from one area to another. As much as it is not private, respect and comfort is one thing that some matatu operators do not care about. ​

Human beings are emotional beings by nature. The level by which a person can mature up to handle some issues is different. Touts have their work and drivers the same. The problem comes in when passengers are subjected to discomfort due to lack of a voice.

The matatu may be full but due to lack of a voice, the passengers cannot air their views to unreasonable conductors with no character. I am left with this question? Is there a school for conductor etiquette? People with no formal schooling harass passengers and matatus are forced to overload.

Sometimes I think of the late Michuki and the rules that he made law on the transport section. It is a disturbing thought knowing that we have a cabinet secretary for transport who has no voice like the late Michuki!

I am focusing on matatus plying Thika road! Overloading is one of the causes of accidents. This is a fact that many operators ignore by all means.

From the city center, they appear very professional and seem to adhere to rules set by the late Michuki, after the departure, out of the CBD, madness checks in.

The conductors are so rowdy, causing the fourteen seater matatus to carry 20 people. Well, it might also be the problem of the passengers who are in a rush to go home.

If the policemen did their work well which is to maintain law and order, we could not be facing a grave waiting to be slaughtered. Thika road matatu drivers should style up and adhere to the traffic rules. We are very tired and worried about the looming dark cloud ahead of us.

People need to be safe and comfortable for the transport service offered to them.



