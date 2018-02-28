+ Post your Story

Politics
North Rift gubernatorial aspirant takes low-paying job
By Grapevine | Updated Feb 28, 2018 at 08:17 EAT
Parliament chambers [PHOTO: COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A former gubernatorial aspirant from the North Rift region has allegedly taken a low-paying job

The former aspirant took the job after being appointed by the Governor

A former gubernatorial aspirant from the North Rift has shocked his supporters after he agreed to take up what many of them term as a low paying job in the county.

The flashy politician who many of the residents assumed had deep pockets considering how he conducted his campaigns, took the job last week after being appointed by the Governor.

His disgruntled voters are wondering how their man accepted the offer from his political nemesis, which they see as a poisoned chalice and one that was meant to demean him.

Efforts by the aides of the gubernatorial loser to explain that their boss is not after money but want to serve the county residents have been fruitless.

north rift
governor
employment
