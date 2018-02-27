My life is in danger, Former TV anchor reveals to the public

SUMMARY A post by Former Ebru Tv anchor Doreen Gatwiri on social media has left followers baffled with claims of assault

Doreen claims her husband, MP Gideon Mulyungi assaulted her at their Karen home forcing her to take refuge

According to her, it is not the first time this is happening

Former Ebru Tv anchor Doreen Gatwiri on Tuesday, February 27 told her Facebook and Twitter followers that she fears for her life claiming her husband Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi assaulted her in a domestic row.

In her long post, former Swahili news anchor informed the public that she reported the incident at Hardy Police Station after the MP hit her leaving her with injuries at the back of her left ear, her right knee and serious headache. ​





Doreen's husband Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi

In her statement, Doreen says she fears for her life since Mr. Mulyungi has threatened her in the past and this assault is not the first. She also claims he depicts violence as seen by a former attack on their house girl and chef in different incidents at their Karen home.





“One time he told me to ask around who “Mulyungi is” This assault is not the first or second time… The other day he assaulted our house girl in our Mwingi home by slapping her and using his mkwaju stick on her, he also slapped our chef one old Mr. Kangangi who took the matter to the police, “read a section of Doreen’s statement.





Documents accompanyingby Doreen's post

She said she reported previous incidents to police and sought medical attention from hospitals away from home for fear he would follow her.





“ I reported at Hardy Police Station and letter went to a hospital in Parklands in fear of neighboring hospitals that he could be tracking my moves to attack me again or stop me from taking action,’ she continued.

At the time of her post, the former TV anchor said she was at Kileleshwa where she took refuge at a friend’s place.

Mr. Mulyungi, a wealthy architect defeated Jubilee strong man in Kitui County Joe Mutambu for the Mwingi Central parliamentary seat.

i managed to report the matter at Hardy Police Station. I fear for my life because he always threatened me that I really don’t know who he is. This assault is not the first or second time. I did it to protect my home and his anger condition..pls help #Kot pic.twitter.com/vuQHlvjznj— Doreen Gatwiri (@doreengatwiri_) February 27, 2018

Am somewhere in Kileleshwa now for I don’t know of my safety. Being locked up in the bedroom to be beaten is horrifying...— Doreen Gatwiri (@doreengatwiri_) February 27, 2018

Writing this with a lot of fear. My life is in danger. This evening at about 9.50pm my husband MWINGI CENTRAL MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT GIDEON MULYUNGI assulted me at our Karen Home and I sustained head injuries at the back of my ear resulting to my left ear going numb— Doreen Gatwiri (@doreengatwiri_) February 27, 2018

