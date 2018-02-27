+ Post your Story

Highway drama exposes bias in police responses
By The Grapevine | Updated Feb 27, 2018 at 09:44 EAT
Kenya Police in action [File Image]
SUMMARY
  • One questions the response to riots pattern of Kenyan anti-riot police 
  • This is after yesterday's incident where goons deflated cars tyres along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

Are police bosses biased in general? That was the question some officers were asking themselves following the response that a group of goons that deflated over 100 vehicles’ tyres on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on February 27.


The officers were of the opinion that had such an incident happened in parts of Kenya a chopper with anti-riot officers would have been dispatched to disperse the protesters.

See Also: Police offer cash reward for gunman caught on CCTV at Raila 'swearing-in' event


The officers were lying in the city waiting to be mobilized in vain. In the meantime, thousands were inconvenienced on the highway for hours with police bosses taking their sweet time.


See Also: Kenyans snub Sonko's anti-mugging squad

But why, when the highway is the main gate to the country at large?

Kenya Police
Nairobi- Nakuru Highway
Riots
Anti-riot police
