highway-drama-exposes-bias-in-police-responses

SUMMARY One questions the response to riots pattern of Kenyan anti-riot police

This is after yesterday's incident where goons deflated cars tyres along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

Are police bosses biased in general? That was the question some officers were asking themselves following the response that a group of goons that deflated over 100 vehicles’ tyres on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on February 27.



The officers were of the opinion that had such an incident happened in parts of Kenya a chopper with anti-riot officers would have been dispatched to disperse the protesters.





The officers were lying in the city waiting to be mobilized in vain. In the meantime, thousands were inconvenienced on the highway for hours with police bosses taking their sweet time.





But why, when the highway is the main gate to the country at large?



