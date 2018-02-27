newly-appointed-administrative-secretaries-embarrassed-for-being-clueless

SUMMARY The newly elected Chief Administrative Secretaries barely understand their ministries

They appear in tight spots when asked questions regarding their ministries

Individuals appointed to the newly created position of Chief Administrative Secretary are finding the walk to be very tough, at least when asked to respond to quarries they barely understand about their ministries.

The CASs have in the last week been representing Cabinet Secretaries to defend their Budget Policy Statement. ​

One of the officials who appeared in place of his CS found himself in a tight spot after he seemed "clueless" on how the ministry was run.

A group of MPs after the session were heard wondering why the poor official was tormented by the powers that be knowing very well that he was recently appointed and has no idea in the working of the government.



