+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Newly appointed administrative secretaries embarrassed for being clueless
By The Grapevine | Updated Feb 27, 2018 at 09:50 EAT
newly-appointed-administrative-secretaries-embarrassed-for-being-clueless
President Uhuru announced Cabinet changes
SUMMARY
  • The newly elected Chief Administrative Secretaries barely understand their ministries
  • They appear in tight spots when asked questions regarding their ministries

Individuals appointed to the newly created position of Chief Administrative Secretary are finding the walk to be very tough, at least when asked to respond to quarries they barely understand about their ministries.

The CASs have in the last week been representing Cabinet Secretaries to defend their Budget Policy Statement.

One of the officials who appeared in place of his CS found himself in a tight spot after he seemed "clueless" on how the ministry was run. 

See Also: Fake news alert: President Uhuru secretly appoints three more Principal Secretaries

A group of MPs after the session were heard wondering why the poor official was tormented by the powers that be knowing very well that he was recently appointed and has no idea in the working of the government.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Administrative Secretaries
Cabinet Secretaries
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
shock-as-vocal-cs-s-name-misses-in-uhuru-s-partial-cabinet

News

Shock as vocal CS's name misses in Uhuru's partial Cabinet

By The Grapevine | Tue 09 Jan 2018 08:13am

lawyer-donald-kipkorir-three-cabinet-secretaries-i-hope-will-be-dropped

Politics

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir - Three Cabinet Secretaries I hope will be dropped

By Donald Kipkorir | Fri 05 Jan 2018 10:11am

More From This Author
my-life-is-in-danger-former-tv-anchor-reveals-to-the-public

News

My life is in danger, Former TV anchor reveals to the public

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 27 Feb 2018 11:11am

francis-mureithi-surprising-remarks-after-babu-owino-leads-in-vote-recount

Politics

Francis Mureithi surprising remarks after Babu Owino leads in vote recount

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 27 Feb 2018 10:28am

newly-appointed-administrative-secretaries-embarrassed-for-being-clueless

News

Newly appointed administrative secretaries embarrassed for being clueless

By The Grapevine | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:50am

Popular Stories
francis-mureithi-surprising-remarks-after-babu-owino-leads-in-vote-recount

Politics

Francis Mureithi surprising remarks after Babu Owino leads in vote recount

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 27 Feb 2018 10:28am

highway-drama-exposes-bias-in-police-responses

News

Highway drama exposes bias in police responses

By The Grapevine | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:44am

arsenal-pick-candidates-that-could-replace-wenger-after-horrible-carabao-cup-final-performance

Sports

Arsenal pick candidates that could replace Wenger after horrible Carabao Cup final performance

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:34am

kenyans-tear-into-farah-maalim-online-after-he-fails-to-unseat-aden-duale

Politics

Kenyans tear into Farah Maalim online after he fails to unseat Aden Duale

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 11:04am

sleeping-with-samantha-amounts-to-having-sex-with-a-corpse-kfcb-ceo-ezekiel-mutua

News

Sleeping with Samantha amounts to having sex with a corpse- KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 26 Feb 2018 03:03pm

newly-appointed-administrative-secretaries-embarrassed-for-being-clueless

News

Newly appointed administrative secretaries embarrassed for being clueless

By The Grapevine | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:50am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin