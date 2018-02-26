+ Post your Story

Is Ezekiel Mutua eyeing politics? KFCB boss drops hints on social media
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 26, 2018 at 09:57 EAT
Dr. Mutua with leaders in Nyeri
SUMMARY
  • KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua posted on Facebook prompting followers to think he's eyeing politics
  • His post yesterday seemed to suggest he wishes to be a governor

Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua has left netizens wondering if he is grooming himself for a gubernatorial post in 2022. Dr. Mutua, favored as moral co[ps by a section of Kenyans on Sunday, February 25 posted a picture on Facebook that heavily hinted he is eyeing a Governor’s post.

Dr. Mutua who had joined other leaders in marking Scouts Founder's Day in Nyeri County Government posted a picture of Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Bomet County Governor Joyce Laboso saying if one wants to be a governor, they strive to associate with Governors.


“If you want to become a millionaire learn to associate with millionaires. If you want to become a Governor strive to associate with Governors!” Dr.Mutau posted.

The Kenya Scouts Association was marking its founder Lieutenant-General Robert Stephenson Smyth Baden-Powell’s Day. The event was attended by Members of Parliament Kanini Kega (Kieni), KJ Kiarie and Ngunjiri Wambugu. Celebrated MC Thomas Kwaka, best known as Big Ted also graced the occasion.


The KFCB boss promised Governor Kahiga that the Board will work with Nyeri County Government and the Kenya Scouts Association to produce a movie in honour of Baden Powell.


“We are grateful to Governor Mutahi Kahiga for this partnership and hope that this film will become a major marketing tool for the county,” he promised.

His post earned a series of responses with many of his followers urging him to pursue his 'dream'

