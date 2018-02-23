Matters intimacy: Seven easy things men want their partners to do more often

SUMMARY Intimacy is among a relationship's major pillars and every partner should give adequate input in this area

Men have things they wish their partners did more often in attempts to make intimacy more 'colourful'

By doing these things, women become responsible for the kind of relationship they want

Relationships are built on bonds that need to be reinforced every now and then. A couple that gets intimate keeps their bond stronger than one that doesn’t. Intimacy is not just about sex, it is the deep connection between two people that are in love

By doing knowing what her man craves for, a woman can take care of him and the outcome will be a great satisfaction for both parties. There are things that men ‘feed’ on to keep the relationship bonds strong. A woman who attends to such reaps by getting a closer partner, which leads to a better relationship. ​

Here are some of the things that men want their women to do more often;

Break routine

Routine gets boring with time. Even though your sex life seems colourful, your man wants to try out new things with you every now and then. Although not all the proposals he makes an appeal to you, refusing all his suggestions will not work out for him. Be ready to try the small little things he introduces, you might end up loving them than he does.

Make some noise

Although no one wants a neighbour who keeps everyone awake in the process of intimacy, your man definitely appreciates it when he hears you echo his efforts. Calling out his name only builds is confidence and he loves it.

Surprises

Men love it when you serve them something that they are not expecting. When the both of you have had intimacy in your bedroom alone, a surprise ‘attack’ on him in a different part of your house will be rewarding. Learn new tricks in lovemaking and try them when he least expects.

Ego building

Once in a while, you may be tempted to tell your man that his performance comes second to that of your ex. However harmless you think your comment is, it gets into his head and kills his ego. Instead of this, praise his prowess and he will surely put more effort into pleasing you.

Take control

Women always have a misconception that men are the ‘pilots’ of intimacy. While men are known to be straightforward in making demands in that’s sector, it pleases them a lot when a woman states what she wants.

Appealing wear

There is nothing wrong with going to bed with your warm clothes or in socks and such. It is, however, good to remember that men are about visuals. Putting on clothes that show bits of flesh may make things a bit steamy for the both of you.

Foreplay

Although men are portrayed as wanting to speed things up, they at times love the alternate. The buildup that comes after good foreplay will always spice things up for the two of you. Look up ways to please him before and you will surely love it when your turn comes.



