nyali-mp-mohamed-ali-s-strong-message-to-joho-after-court-upholds-his-election

SUMMARY The election of Nyali MP Mohamed Ali has been upheld Judge Lydia Achode ruled that the petitioner lacked evidence and that the election was done lawfully

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali’s election has been upheld by the Mombasa High Court.

High Court Judge Lydia Achode dismissed the petition challenging Ali’s victory, saying the election was conducted according to the law. ​

Minutes after the ruling, the Nyali MP spoke to his supporters outside the court and he had this to say – and he even included Mombasa Governor Joho in his speech.

See Also: Interesting things Kenyans said after Governor Wambora lost his seat

Take a look at the video:



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​