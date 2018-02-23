+ Post your Story

Politics
Nyali MP Mohamed Ali’s strong message to Joho after court upholds his election
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 23, 2018 at 12:24 EAT
Mohamed Ali and Governor Joho
SUMMARY

The election of Nyali MP Mohamed Ali has been upheld

Judge Lydia Achode ruled that the petitioner lacked evidence and that the election was done lawfully 

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali’s election has been upheld by the Mombasa High Court.

High Court Judge Lydia Achode dismissed the petition challenging Ali’s victory, saying the election was conducted according to the law.

Minutes after the ruling, the Nyali MP spoke to his supporters outside the court and he had this to say – and he even included Mombasa Governor Joho in his speech.

Take a look at the video:

