‘I’m the boss’ – Mourinho in heated training ground bust-up with Paul Pogba

“Have a look at the sign on the door on the way out,” – These were allegedly Jose Mourinho’s words to Paul Pogba after the duo had a heated discussion in Jose Mourinho’s office at Carrington Training Ground.

According to English outlet The Sun, the Manchester United manager and the French midfield maestro have been in absolute disagreement, following Pogba’s dismal performances over the last five matches. ​





The record 89 million euros signing from Juventus has failed to reach his “full potential” at Old Trafford and has been taken off twice and started and benched three times in Man United’s last five fixtures.





The Sun reports that Pogba spoke to Mourinho about how players were unhappy with his tactics and the position he wanted to play, a discussion which ended in dismay.





Mourinho would not have it – reiterating to Pogba that he was in charge.





Pogba believes that he is being used a scapegoat for Man United’s poor displays and is not down with the fact that the manager keeps calling him out.





Rumour is that Pogba’s agent has made contact with other European clubs, should the Frenchman want to move in the summer.



