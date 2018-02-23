[PHOTOS] – 5 foods you should NEVER eat before ‘getting it on’ with your lover

SUMMARY People often fail to consider what they take before engaging in intimacy with their partners

Sometimes this leads to uncomfortable situations and eventually bad experiences

There are foods that are known to cause such situations and people should keep off them when they intend to get intimate

We all want a night to remember when we are young. ‘Vunja mifupa kama meno bado iko’, right?

An intimate night doesn’t just start when the two of you dramatically get in between the sheets but from what you do before that. ​

What you consume is very important, but most of us overlook the tiny details which ruin nights which could have been perfect.

Sometimes, you decide to revive your senses with some ‘Chafua’ in some Kibanda or with some ‘Chips Mwitu’. We don’t blame you.

Food is good. But if you know you like to get freaky with your lover in bed, the best advice would be to avoid some common dishes.

These are foods you should keep off as they will leave you with bad memories of the lovemaking deal.

BEANS (MAHARAGWE)

Plain and simple. Beans give you gas.

See Also: Seven mysterious things women do after sex that men will never realise

Can you imagine passing gas while huffing and puffing on top of your lover? Is it even funny? Sounds embarrassing to me. Who knows, you might even accidentally pass more than just gas if the beans you had at ‘Mama Pima’ had an agenda.

Although they have health benefits, taking these legumes that contain an indigestible sugar which produces gas causes bloating. Beans are known to power up flatulence which is the last thing you want during intimacy.

ALCOHOL - POMBE

For ages, people have taken alcohol before getting into sexual moods claiming it gives them boldness to do things.

Intimacy works best when both parties have clear thoughts, not induced by some cheap liquor which will probably ruin ‘performance’ both of you can’t ‘hold your liquor’.

We’ve had cases of ‘kutapika’ when ‘getting it on.’ You wouldn’t want that, would you? Alcohol slows you down. You’re probably going to pass out even before the foreplay begins if you had one too many.

MEAT - RED MEAT

You may find it hard to resist that nice steak they are serving for dinner at your favourite restaurant. The worst thing that can ever happen to a man who wants to get intimate with a lady is fatigue.

Digestion takes a long time when you consume red meat and if you are not careful, you might doze off immediately you get into bed. What a night.

ENERGY DRINKS

Energy drinks lie a lot. Yes, they give you energy. But how long does it last?

Most, if not all energy drinks contain a lot of Caffeine, a stimulant which acts really fast after consumption. Problem is, the effects die down at an astounding rate. Leaving you all tired and groggy.

While a can of energy drink makes you feel rejuvenated, the bolt of vitality it gives fizzles out fast.

GARLIC

If you eat foods that have garlic, please brush your teeth, clean your mouth, do everything it takes to make that recurrent smell in your mouth when you burp.





You wouldn’t want to go brag about your ‘French kiss’ when your mouth smells like ‘Kitunguu Saumu’. That just ruins everything about kissing. It’s even worse if both of you have eaten garlic.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​