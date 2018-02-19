+ Post your Story

Entertainment
I am serious about wanting to marry Zari- Gospel singer Ringtone confesses
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 19, 2018 at 13:29 EAT
i-am-serious-about-wanting-to-marry-zari-gospel-singer-ringtone-confesses
Ringtone says he want to marry Zari
SUMMARY
  • Gospel singer Ringtone says he wants to marry Diamond's ex Zari and bring her closer to God
  • This comes after Zari broke up with Diamond on Valentine's Day

Gospel singer Ringtone says that he wants to marry Zari Hassan so that he can bring her closer to God. This comes after Zari dumped her husband, Diamond on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

“Zari Hassan needs a man to lead her to church and to Christ. Diamond can't offer such. Naomba namba yake Zari. Inbox me ASAP if you have it. MWANAMME NI YULE ANAJUA YESU NA MALI ANAYO NA WAKO WENGI HAPA KENYA. By the way wakisii hawananga shida bibi akija na watoto,” Ringtone posted on his Instagram handle.


While speaking to Monday Blues, Ringtone said that he wanted to marry a woman with as many children as Zari.

See Also: Suicidal thoughts? Diamond's remarks shock followers after breakup with Zari

“I am serious about wanting to marry Zari and bringing her closer to God. In fact, I want to marry a woman with as many children as Zari since I don’t want us to start from zero,” Ringtone told MondayBlues.

In a post on Instagram, the mother of five made it clear that she was leaving Diamond due to his constant cheating

“Understand that this is very difficult for me to do. There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised. We are separating as partners but not as parents,” read part of the post.

See Also: Diamond’s move after Zari dumped him

However, Diamond on the other hand, shocked his followers through his remarks on Friday, February 16, 2018, just two days after the publicized breakup.

'Dah, Kuna nyimbo zingine ziliandikwaga jamani...Wadau Dua zenu Muhimu.... Maana naona kabisa mwezi wa Tatu Siuoni, “he wrote.

