kenyan-raising-kenyan-flag-high-in-the-diaspora

SUMMARY Kenyans in the diaspora are dominating in sports events organized by their companies

Gitura Kihuria managed to win in two categories he'd participated in a sports gala on February 13

He clinched position 3 in the 800m race category among a pool of other nationalities from India

Kenyans in the diaspora aren't only leaving their mark in the business world & workplaces, but are also dominating in sports events organized by their companies & helping to raise their country flag high on that front as well.

One such patriot Gitura Kihuria managed to win in two categories he'd participated during a sports gala that had been organized by his employer QDVC Construction Co. in Qatar on 13.02.2018 to commemorate Qatar's National Sports Day. ​

He managed to clinch the third position in the 800m race category among a pool of other nationalities from India, Bangladesh & the Philippines.He also came second in the chess competition.

The African community is the smallest by far in his company, but still, he managed to clinch two prizes from different categories; a first in the company.For his trouble, he won a trophy and gift voucher in the chess category and another voucher for the 800m race.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​