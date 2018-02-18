+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Kenyan Raising Kenyan Flag High In The Diaspora
By Gitura Kihuria | Updated Feb 18, 2018 at 19:05 EAT
kenyan-raising-kenyan-flag-high-in-the-diaspora
Kenyans in the diaspora dominate sports [COURTESY]
SUMMARY
  • Kenyans in the diaspora are dominating in sports events organized by their companies
  • Gitura Kihuria managed to win in two categories he'd participated in a sports gala on February 13
  • He clinched position 3 in the 800m race category among a pool of other nationalities from India

Kenyans in the diaspora aren't only leaving their mark in the business world & workplaces, but are also dominating in sports events organized by their companies & helping to raise their country flag high on that front as well.

One such patriot Gitura Kihuria managed to win in two categories he'd participated during a sports gala that had been organized by his employer QDVC Construction Co. in Qatar on 13.02.2018 to commemorate Qatar's National Sports Day.

He managed to clinch the third position in the 800m race category among a pool of other nationalities from India, Bangladesh & the Philippines.He also came second in the chess competition.

See Also: Former adviser disagrees with President Uhuru, sends word of caution

The African community is the smallest by far in his company, but still, he managed to clinch two prizes from different categories; a first in the company.For his trouble, he won a trophy and gift voucher in the chess category and another voucher for the 800m race.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Kenya
Diaspora
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
you-almost-burned-the-country-after-elections-uhuru-s-party-accuses-cj-david-maraga

News

You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:55am

kenya-shines-in-exporting-flowers-worldwide-on-valentine-s-day

Editors Choice

Kenya shines in exporting flowers worldwide on Valentine's Day

By Milena Veselinovic/CNN | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:59am

singer-bahati-and-diana-marwa-welcome-baby-girl-on-valentine-s-day

Entertainment

Singer Bahati and Diana Marwa welcome baby girl on Valentine’s Day

By Fay Ngina | Wed 14 Feb 2018 12:28pm

More From This Author
nrmke-general-miguna-miguna-exposes-nasa-s-norman-magaya-and-david-ndii-in-revealing-statement

News

NRMKe General Miguna Miguna exposes NASA's Norman Magaya and David Ndii in revealing statement

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 18 Feb 2018 07:05pm

kenyan-raising-kenyan-flag-high-in-the-diaspora

Sports

Kenyan Raising Kenyan Flag High In The Diaspora

By Gitura Kihuria | Sun 18 Feb 2018 07:05pm

kisii-leaders-stern-warning-to-jubilee-sec-gen-raphael-tuju

Politics

Kisii leaders' stern warning to Jubilee Sec Gen Raphael Tuju

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 18 Feb 2018 06:47pm

Popular Stories
nrmke-general-miguna-miguna-exposes-nasa-s-norman-magaya-and-david-ndii-in-revealing-statement

News

NRMKe General Miguna Miguna exposes NASA's Norman Magaya and David Ndii in revealing statement

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 07:05pm

eight-ways-women-satisfy-themselves-in-absence-of-their-partners

Lifestyle

Eight ways women satisfy themselves in absence of their partners

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:25pm

stop-holding-kenyans-at-ransom-nasa-mp-tells-raila

Politics

Stop holding Kenyans at ransom, NASA MP tells Raila

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:08pm

kisii-leaders-stern-warning-to-jubilee-sec-gen-raphael-tuju

Politics

Kisii leaders' stern warning to Jubilee Sec Gen Raphael Tuju

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 06:47pm

20-things-that-women-do-during-sex-that-men-absolutely-hate

Lifestyle

20 things that women do during sex that men absolutely hate

By | Sat 17 Feb 2018 10:57am

former-adviser-disagrees-with-president-uhuru-sends-word-of-caution

News

Former adviser disagrees with President Uhuru, sends word of caution

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 02:21pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Whitney Watanabe

Whitney Watanabe

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi