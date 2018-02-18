+ Post your Story

Five reasons why you should never hesitate to marry a Kisii lady
By Hillary Gisore | Updated Feb 18, 2018 at 11:46 EAT
A lady smiles in the kitchen
SUMMARY

A Kisii woman knows the man is the head of the family and as her role in the relationship, she gives back respect

She is able to protect herself when her husband is not available

There are certain traits every wife must possess for them to keep an intact family.

To be a good wife, you must have certain qualities that any potential suitor craves for.

But women just like men, are not the same. All women are different from each other and you need foresight in picking a good wife from the many unmarried women.

The most important criteria that will help you achieve that is by picking a woman who truly loves you.

But there is a catch to help you end your marrying worries. It took time to come up with this shocking truth but here are verifiable reasons why Kisii women make good wives.

They are submissive

This is a trait that is long gone in today's women. With the rise of feminism, women have been empowered until they have lost their respect for men.

A Kisii woman knows the man is the head of the family and as her role in the relationship, she gives back respect. They are cool, humble and down to earth. Kisii women don't have that evil tempest that can scare off a man from showing early to the hood.

They have compassion to serve

Every normal man drools for a woman who can easily handle her marital chores. Men loathe women who cannot cut onions or have his best suit ironed out.

But Kisii women invest their time in the man and family. She knows the sure way to keep a man is to please him and she will engage herself in good sex to keep him hooked up always. Kisii women don't make sex a bargaining ground but see it as marital necessity.

Most are home keepers

Just like their ancestors, Kisii women believe in the strength of having a family. They are perfectly homely and their ability to settle down should turn your urge on.

She is able to protect herself when her husband is not available. She doesn't go out with another man.

Essentially, they are able to serve their husbands well. For example; preparing meals, clothes and having sex. No objections or protests to have a favour done first.

They have that sense of belonging. They feel it's their family and they stake their lives on it, unlike most Kenyan women. They don't think marriage is a mere responsibility.

They are motherly

Mothers are the greatest people on the planet. They Master all the odds against child upkeeping. They know the pain and efforts to raise a child.

A Kisii woman will bring up your kids with such dexterity that moulds the babies' future.

She will exist for you and your kids alone. Give herself to you and live for you.

Kisii women master the sole role of women in the society. A woman is supposed to be tender, a civilizing force in the society and to be committed and have lifelong loyalty. A pure reason why slay queens are aliens in the today's society.

Kisii women are self-reliant

An independent woman can drive all men wild. She is secure to herself which is what all men want.

Her ability to do it on her own will force any infatuated man to go to the end of the earth for her. Men will think of having such a woman all to themselves.

Kisii women are brought up to look after themselves and depend less on men. She can survive on her own even if you get a job transfer to the farthest country from her.

They are not the type who easily detach from the marital bond.The unfulfilled infatuation with you, the unforgettable moments together, make them feel desired and appreciated enough.

Every man needs such a woman for a wife. A Kisii woman is a romantic ideal, an antidote to your bachelorhood. When you meet one, study her, go along with her moods, find out what is missing in her life and provide it. It's the sure way to drown a Kisii woman in your world. 

