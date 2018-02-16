+ Post your Story

Trouble for MP after lover threatens to go public with the affair
By Grapevine | Updated Feb 16, 2018 at 08:14 EAT
MP in trouble over love affair
SUMMARY
  • A first time MP from North Eastern region is in trouble after his lover threatened to go public with the affair
  • The affair is said to have hit the rocks after the MP was elected to office

It is only a matter of time before the clandestine affair involving a first time MP from North Eastern region, becomes public.

The married lawmaker for the last few days has been under siege after his lover threatened to go public over their affair, which is said to have hit the rocks after he was elected to office.

Sources have told Grapevine that the MP earlier prevailed upon the lady to quit her job with a promise that he will set up a business for her.

As a way to entice the woman, he bought her a car and rented for her an apartment at an up-market location in the city.

He, however, reneged on the promise after his partner disclosed that she was already in the family way.

