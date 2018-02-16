+ Post your Story

MPs' plan to ditch party allied to NASA coalition
By Grapevine | Updated Feb 16, 2018 at 08:04 EAT
  • MPs' are plan to ditch a party allied to NASA coalition
  • The MP’s grouse with their party boss stems from his decision to skip a controversial event at the last minute

A group of legislators allied to one party in the NASA coalition is planning to desert the boss of their political outfit and decamp en masse to their sister party.

The MP’s grouse with their party boss, Grapevine has been told, stems from his decision to skip a controversial event at the last minute.

The group fears that their continued stay in the party led by a politician they accuse of being ‘spineless’ over his refusal to take tough stances, will ruin their prospects of being elected in 2022.

See Also: You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga

The agitated MPs argue that their sister party is equally popular in the region and could propel some of them to be governors, senators and help a section of them retain their seats

