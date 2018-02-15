+ Post your Story

Politics
‘I don’t have to be physically in Nairobi to fight the despots’ – Miguna’s Valentine’s message
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 15, 2018 at 11:10 EAT
NRM Self-declared General Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY

I don't have to be PHYSICALLY in Nairobi 24/7 to fight the despots - Miguna Miguna

Miguna says he will start a Global Mobilization and Recruitment Tour to help him get more support 

Now deported, National Resistance Movement (NRM)self-declared General Miguna Miguna has assured his supporters that he will fight the government even when he’s not in Kenya.

On his Twitter page on Valentine’s Day, Miguna made reference to the late Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, who fought their governments from prison and outside the country respectively, saying that even he doesn’t need to be in Nairobi to fight the ‘despots- - as he refers to them.

“NELSON MANDELA spent 27 years in prison fighting against APARTHEID. OLIVER TAMBO was the ANC President for most of that period. He was based in London, Dar-es-Salaam & Lusaka. As the #NRMKe General, I don't have to be PHYSICALLY in Nairobi 24/7 to fight the despots.”

See Also: High Court declares Miguna’s deportation illegal

NELSON MANDELA spent 27 years in prison fighting against APARTHEID. OLIVER TAMBO was the ANC President for most of that period. He was based in London, Dar-es-Salaam & Lusaka. As the #NRMKe General, I don't have to be PHYSICALLY in Nairobi 24/7 to fight the despots. #UhuruMustGo— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 14, 2018


Miguna also said that he will commence a ‘Global Mobilization and Recruitment Tour’ to get support from North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

See Also: Lawyer Ahmednasir attacked after mocking Miguna appeal to return to Kenya

To #NRMKe generals, soldiers, members, supporters and followers WORLDWIDE: Starting next week, February 19, 2018, I will embark on an #NRMKe GLOBAL MOBILIZATION & RECRUITMENT TOUR. I will meet and strategize with our FORCES in North America, Europe, Asia & Africa. VIVA!— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 14, 2018

Miguna was ejected from Kenya on Tuesday, February 6th after police failed to produce him in court as ordered.

He was rushed to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where he boarded a KLM flight destined for Amsterdam en route to Toronto.

See Also: Miguna Miguna blocks Boni Khalwale on twitter after ugly fight

He arrived in Canada to a warm welcome from Kenyans who had congregated to receive him.

He later made good on his threat – suing the State for his deportation and withdrawal of his Kenyan citizenship.

He filed a suit at the High Court through veteran counsel John Khaminwa seeking to quash the deportation orders and reinstate his citizenship. The case filed under a certificate of urgency lists seven respondents among them Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa, Attorney General and officer in charge of flying squad Said Kiprotich. Miguna wants the court to declare that the respondents abused their office.

HERE IS A VIDEO OF MIGUNA MIGUNA SPEAKING FROM CANADA


