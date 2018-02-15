+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Man ‘replacing’ Polycarp Igathe causes stir among MCAs
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 15, 2018 at 09:05 EAT
man-replacing-polycarp-igathe-causes-stir-among-mcas
Mike Sinko and Polycarp Igathe
SUMMARY
  • EALA MP Simon Mbugua is the man who appears to be taking over as Nairobi’s Deputy Governor 
  • The MCA's are however to happy with him

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in Nairobi are not happy with the man who appears to be taking over as Nairobi’s Deputy Governor after Polycarp Igathe’s resignation.

East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament (MP) Simon Mbugua, has been accused by Nairobi Ward Representatives of running the City Hall.

The MCAs claim that Mr. Mbugua has been threatening and intimidating the City Hall staff and they want Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko to come out clear on his role.

See Also: List of Kenyan politicians who cried in public and why

Mr. Mbugua is said to be ordering the staff on what to do, attending Sonko’s Cabinet meetings and also influence key decisions such as awarding of tenders. One MCA also said that Mbugua has introduced himself as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's assistant during workshop

The EALA MP has however told the MCA to concentrate on what matters instead of engaging ‘meaningless’ politics.

“Politics of development should and must encompass everyone. It is only when people have something to hide that question any scrutiny or concerns by well-meaning members of the community like myself… I urge the elected leaders of our capital city to serve the public diligently and stop deviating from matters which is the development of the county,” said Mbugua.

See Also: Sonko’s final decision after Igathe’s exit

Mr. Mbugua also denied the claims made by the MCAs and said that he was a great friend to Mike Sonko.

 " There are a few MCAs who have ganged up to mislead the media and the public about the extent of my involvement in County affairs," said Mr. Mbugua.

The Nairobi Governor also refuted the claims made by the MCAs regarding Mr. Mbugua operations at the City Hall. Sonko also accused cartels of using the Ward Representatives and 'engaging them in ill-motives' to weaken his leadership.

See Also: Igathe is regretting his decision to resign- Governor Sonko

“I have learned that some cartels have now started fighting back after I sealed all corruption loopholes at City Hall. The few individuals who want to interfere with my leadership style have now approached some MCAs and started engaging them in ill-motives,” said the Nairobi Governor. 

Earlier this month, speaking during the burial of Obadiah Mutinda, father of Nairobi County Legal Adviser Alphonse Mutinda in Makueni County, Sonko said that he is ready to serve without a deputy.

Sonko toll off his critics that who painted that he cannot deliver as the Nairobi Governor.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Mike Sonko
Simon Mbugua
Polycarp Igathe
replace
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
more-trouble-in-sonko-s-house-as-three-aides-are-shown-exit

News

More trouble in Sonko's house as three aides are shown exit

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 23 Jan 2018 02:05pm

babu-owino-s-remarks-on-sonko-causes-a-stir-online

News

Babu Owino’s remarks on Sonko causes a stir online

By Fay Ngina | Wed 17 Jan 2018 08:55am

sonko-s-decision-to-shut-down-high-end-clubs-is-biased-and-uncalled-for

News

Sonko's decision to shut down high end clubs is biased and uncalled for

By Ken Kabuga | Mon 15 Jan 2018 11:18am

More From This Author
high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

High Court declares Miguna’s deportation illegal

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:38am

you-almost-burned-the-country-after-elections-uhuru-s-party-accuses-cj-david-maraga

News

You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:55am

kenya-shines-in-exporting-flowers-worldwide-on-valentine-s-day

Editors Choice

Kenya shines in exporting flowers worldwide on Valentine's Day

By Milena Veselinovic/CNN | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:59am

Popular Stories
man-replacing-polycarp-igathe-causes-stir-among-mcas

News

Man ‘replacing’ Polycarp Igathe causes stir among MCAs

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:05am

high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

High Court declares Miguna’s deportation illegal

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:38am

reactions-kenyans-follow-news-of-jacob-zuma-s-resignation-with-keen-political-interest

Politics

REACTIONS: Kenyans follow news of Jacob Zuma's resignation with keen political interest

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:28am

photos-man-blows-away-couples-in-the-cbd-by-playing-love-songs-with-his-saxophone-on-valentine-s-day

Editors Choice

PHOTOS: Man blows away couples in the CBD by playing love songs with his saxophone on Valentine’s Day

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:25am

you-almost-burned-the-country-after-elections-uhuru-s-party-accuses-cj-david-maraga

News

You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:55am

kenyans-demand-arrest-of-untouchable-tout-who-brutally-beat-up-passenger-to-near-death

News

Kenyans demand arrest of ‘untouchable’ tout who brutally beat up passenger to near death

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Rodgers Omondi

Rodgers Omondi

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi