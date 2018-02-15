Man ‘replacing’ Polycarp Igathe causes stir among MCAs

SUMMARY EALA MP Simon Mbugua is the man who appears to be taking over as Nairobi’s Deputy Governor

The MCA's are however to happy with him

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in Nairobi are not happy with the man who appears to be taking over as Nairobi’s Deputy Governor after Polycarp Igathe’s resignation.



East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament (MP) Simon Mbugua, has been accused by Nairobi Ward Representatives of running the City Hall. ​

The MCAs claim that Mr. Mbugua has been threatening and intimidating the City Hall staff and they want Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko to come out clear on his role.

See Also: List of Kenyan politicians who cried in public and why

Mr. Mbugua is said to be ordering the staff on what to do, attending Sonko’s Cabinet meetings and also influence key decisions such as awarding of tenders. One MCA also said that Mbugua has introduced himself as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's assistant during workshop

The EALA MP has however told the MCA to concentrate on what matters instead of engaging ‘meaningless’ politics.

“Politics of development should and must encompass everyone. It is only when people have something to hide that question any scrutiny or concerns by well-meaning members of the community like myself… I urge the elected leaders of our capital city to serve the public diligently and stop deviating from matters which is the development of the county,” said Mbugua.

Mr. Mbugua also denied the claims made by the MCAs and said that he was a great friend to Mike Sonko.

" There are a few MCAs who have ganged up to mislead the media and the public about the extent of my involvement in County affairs," said Mr. Mbugua.

The Nairobi Governor also refuted the claims made by the MCAs regarding Mr. Mbugua operations at the City Hall. Sonko also accused cartels of using the Ward Representatives and 'engaging them in ill-motives' to weaken his leadership.

“I have learned that some cartels have now started fighting back after I sealed all corruption loopholes at City Hall. The few individuals who want to interfere with my leadership style have now approached some MCAs and started engaging them in ill-motives,” said the Nairobi Governor.

Earlier this month, speaking during the burial of Obadiah Mutinda, father of Nairobi County Legal Adviser Alphonse Mutinda in Makueni County, Sonko said that he is ready to serve without a deputy.

Sonko toll off his critics that who painted that he cannot deliver as the Nairobi Governor.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​