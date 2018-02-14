MEN BEWARE: Top 10 accusations made by women when it comes to sex

SUMMARY Many men find it OK to flirt with other women as long as he doesn\'t have intercourse with them Many men fail to realize that the sex life in their marriage is pathetic because they are not making their wife feel sexy and loved up

1. Many men don't know how to have a deep and intense conversation with a woman that does not revolve around sex.

2. Many men brag about the size and skill of their penis, instead of the size and skill of their heart. More than great sex, a woman longs for great love.? ​

3. Many men treat the woman well only when sex is the agenda. When they want sex, they say and do the sweetest things. Once they get sex, they have little interest and put little effort.

4. Many men during sex only think about their sexual needs and don't go out of their way to satisfy the woman.

5. Many men do not make time for foreplay, they just want to go straight inside. Foreplay heightens intimacy.

6. Many men fail to see that for a woman in love, she longs for more than sex, she longs for intimacy. Intimacy involves having the right motives, allocating time for her, being faithful, kisses, respecting her and having pleasant pillow talks.

7. Many men fail to understand there are other parts of a woman's body to focus on beyond her vagina. Explore all her skin.

8. Many men fail to realize that a woman will struggle in sex if he doesn't take care of her heart.

9. Many men find it OK to flirt with other women as long as he doesn't have intercourse with them. Flirting with other women is wrong, it shows disrespect.

10. Many men are OK with watching porn. But a woman is not comfortable when her man lusts after other women whether online, on the phone, at work or in the streets. Faithfulness must be absolute, it starts in the mind and eyes. When you feed your flesh, your flesh will rule over you.

11. Many men think that all women are the same: They want to be spanked, they want anal sex, they want this or that. Gentlemen, learn your wife and her pleasure points. Custom make your sex for her, not according to magazines or videos.

12. Many men fail to realize that the sex life in their marriage is pathetic because they are not making their wife feel sexy and loved up. Treat her well and boost her bedroom confidence and she will be the feisty woman desiring your sex.

13. Many men fail to realize the power of honest sweet words: Women fall in love and stay in love by the passionate expression of a man.

14. Many men fail to realize that there is more a woman has to offer than sex, boobs and butt. See her as whole and you will see how beautiful she is.

15. Many men fail to realize how good it feels for a wife to be pursued by him, even years into the marriage.

16. Many men need to learn how to hold a woman more. Touch her and cuddle, more than you touch the touch screen of your phone.



