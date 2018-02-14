+ Post your Story

Fury in the CBD after residents missed out on free condoms on Valentine’s eve
By Anyango Otieno | Updated Feb 14, 2018 at 12:14 EAT
Huduma Centre GPO - Nairobi
SUMMARY

Nairobi residents missed out on free condoms after the General Post Office failed to deliver free condoms

The centers were scheduled to Commemorate World Condoms Day by giving out free condoms

There was confusion at Huduma Centre at the General Post Office yesterday after it failed to deliver on the free condoms as earlier announced.

To commemorate World Condom Day, Huduma centres countrywide were scheduled to distribute free condoms.

According to sections of the media, the initiative was part of the HIV and Aids awareness campaign.

The Huduma centres were set to partner with the Aids Healthcare Foundation and the National Aids Control Council to distribute the condoms.


But Centre Manager Patricia Ndede said the condoms available were the ones provided in the gents' and ladies' bathrooms.

She confirmed that several people had gone to ask for the free condoms only to be directed to the toilets to pick the ones available there.


“We just heard this in the news. The stock we have is only for the gents and the ladies (toilets). Whoever asks for them is directed there,” said Ms Ndede.

She added that they were not aware of the initiative as there had been no communication between them and the National Aids Control Council. 

