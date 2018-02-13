+ Post your Story

Mixed reactions after Githu Muigai resigns
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 13, 2018 at 15:16 EAT
Former Ag Githui Muigai and President Uhuru
Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya Professor Githu Muigai has resigned today on Tuesday, February 13. The AG has served the position since 27 August 2011.

President Uhuru Kenyatta notified the public of the Professor’s resignation on is Twitter handle sending his regrets. He also appointed Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki the AG’s replacement.

“I have received with regret the resignation of Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai. I thank him for his service for the last six and a half years. I have nominated as his replacement Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki,” tweeted the President.

I have received with regret the resignation of Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai. I thank him for his service for the last six and a half years. I have nominated as his replacement Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki.— Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 13, 2018

Prior to becoming Attorney General Githu Muigai served in the defunct Constitution of Kenya Review Commision and at the United Nations as Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

President Uhuru’s announcement evoked a tide of reactions;

@Githumuigai will go down as the best Government's legal advisor in our history. A dedicated public servant who discharged his mandate diligently and with precision. Kenya will miss him. I wish well the Kenyas legal brain in his future endevours— Luiz Kipkoech Patrick (@luizkipkoechpat) February 13, 2018

What's the AG's reason for resignation, he owns Kenyans that much?— Cynthia meru (@MeruCynthia) February 13, 2018

Waaaah, at this point in time?waaaah, serious stuff is cooking in the House at the Hill.

— Kenneth W.Njuguna (@njuguna777) February 13, 2018

Its good riddance and mostly to the taxpaying public that Githu is gone past the governance gate. However, what is sad is that you missed the point, from Muigai to Kariuki was a cold move sir. @Wuodabiero @NelsonHavi @alaminkimathi @makaumutua @SenMutula— Abdallah Qassim (@Abdallahsasah) February 13, 2018

served to his best during his tenure. Words wont describe how best or worst he served but a lesson for kenyans— Benjamin Musembi (@benjahsembi) February 13, 2018

I know the reason he resigned is failure to follow the rule of law,I wonder if he's been advising matiangi on all those illegal orders he has been making— samuel wambua (@SAMWAMBUA26) February 13, 2018

He who taught the ICC judges some international law— Tom Hagen (@nijjo_) February 13, 2018

So did he jump or was he pushed? Methinks the latter. The #oligarchs are in full control. They are the real power behind the throne, through their enforcement arms in the security forces and NIS. #GithuMuigaiResigns— Blessed????????Kenya (@upuzi_wacha) February 13, 2018

All the best Githu u have done alot to be remembered.may God protect you— SUE WA KURIA KOMÛ. (@SuewaKuria) February 13, 2018

Why has he resigned??? Does it have anything to do with what's going on in the country— MULINDI OSOME (@mulindi_osome) February 13, 2018


