ag-githu-muigai-resigns

Prof Githu Muigai has resigned as Kenya’s Attorney General after being in service for six and a half years.

President Uhuru Kenyatta thanked Prof Muigai for his service and replaced him with Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki. ​

“I have received with regret the resignation of Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai. I thank him for his service for the last six and a half years. I have nominated as his replacement Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki,” President Uhuru posted on his twitter handle.

The president also said that he nominated Kennedy Ogeto as Solicitor General and appointed Njee Muturi as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Abdikadir Mohammed was appointed as the Ambassador to South Korea.

