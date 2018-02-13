+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
AG Githu Muigai resigns
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 13, 2018 at 15:04 EAT
ag-githu-muigai-resigns
AG Githu Muigai resigns
SUMMARY
  •  Attorney General Githu Muigai has resigned after in service for six and a half years

Prof Githu Muigai has resigned as Kenya’s Attorney General after being in service for six and a half years.

President Uhuru Kenyatta thanked Prof Muigai for his service and replaced him with Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki.

“I have received with regret the resignation of Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai. I thank him for his service for the last six and a half years. I have nominated as his replacement Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki,” President Uhuru posted on his twitter handle.

See Also: Mixed reactions after Githu Muigai resigns

The president also said that he nominated Kennedy Ogeto as Solicitor General and appointed Njee Muturi as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Abdikadir Mohammed was appointed as the Ambassador to South Korea.

See Also: Why Singapore shouldn’t be Uhuru’s model of progress

I have received with regret the resignation of Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai. I thank him for his service for the last six and a half years. I have nominated as his replacement Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki.— Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 13, 2018

See Also: How president Uhuru should have dealt with Raila Odinga ‘swearing in’

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Githu Muigai
resign
president Uhuru Kenyatta
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
how-uhuru-is-preparing-the-way-for-gideon-moi-in-2022

Politics

How Uhuru is preparing the way for Gideon Moi in 2022

By Nichasius Koech | Thu 08 Feb 2018 08:33am

uhuru-is-walking-into-traps-set-by-the-sly-opposition

Politics

Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

By Eric Wafula | Wed 07 Feb 2018 07:49am

20-interesting-similarities-between-president-uhuru-and-former-us-president-obama-you-should-know

Editors Choice

20 interesting similarities between President Uhuru and former US President Obama you should know

By Mundia Kamau | Tue 06 Feb 2018 10:27am

More From This Author
ag-githu-muigai-resigns

News

AG Githu Muigai resigns

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Feb 2018 03:04pm

moses-kuria-puzzles-kenyans-after-referring-to-charity-ngilu-as-his-ex

News

Moses Kuria puzzles Kenyans after referring to Charity Ngilu as his ex

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Feb 2018 12:46pm

miguna-miguna-blocks-boni-khalwale-on-twitter-after-ugly-fight

News

Miguna Miguna blocks Boni Khalwale on twitter after ugly fight

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Feb 2018 11:19am

Popular Stories
ag-githu-muigai-resigns

News

AG Githu Muigai resigns

By | Tue 13 Feb 2018 03:04pm

why-men-who-marry-chubby-women-are-always-happy

Lifestyle

Why men who marry chubby women are always happy

By | Tue 13 Feb 2018 12:45pm

mixed-reactions-after-githu-muigai-resigns

News

Mixed reactions after Githu Muigai resigns

By | Tue 13 Feb 2018 03:16pm

moses-kuria-puzzles-kenyans-after-referring-to-charity-ngilu-as-his-ex

News

Moses Kuria puzzles Kenyans after referring to Charity Ngilu as his ex

By | Tue 13 Feb 2018 12:46pm

lawyer-ahmednasir-attacked-after-mocking-miguna-appeal-to-return-to-kenya

Politics

Lawyer Ahmednasir attacked after mocking Miguna appeal to return to Kenya

By | Tue 13 Feb 2018 02:26pm

babu-owino-blames-uhuru-ruto-after-court-orders-vote-recount

News

Babu Owino blames Uhuru, Ruto after court orders vote recount

By | Tue 13 Feb 2018 09:12am

Top Contibutors
Rodgers Omondi

Rodgers Omondi

Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Brian james okumu

Brian james okumu

Cente

Cente