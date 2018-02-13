+ Post your Story

Moses Kuria puzzles Kenyans after referring to Charity Ngilu as his ex
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 13, 2018 at 12:46 EAT
Moses Kuria and Charity Ngilu (inset)
SUMMARY
  • Moses Kuria referred to Charity Ngilu as his ex on his Facebook page
  • This is after posting an audio-video f the Governor speaking in Kamba and captioned ‘what happened to this ex of mine

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has had a lot of Kenyans talking on social media after referring to Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu as his ex.

Moses Kuira posted an audio-video of the Governor speaking in Kamba and captioned ‘what happened to this ex of mine?’

“Love speech by Charity Ngilu. What happened to this ex of mine?” the MP posted on his Facebook page.

In the audio, Charity Ngilu was heard saying that she will train the Kamba people how to use bows and arrows to protect themselves.This comes after the attack by Somali.

Kenyans on social media were quick to ask him what he meant when he referred to Ngilu as his ex. Some even criticized him by saying that she became a governor while he was still an MP.

Here are some of the reactions; 

