larry-madowo-quits-writing-for-nation

This comes after the paper refused to print his article

After almost four years of writing for the Daily Nation, popular host Larry Madowo finally terminated his own column.



This recent development stems from the killing of a piece for the column that was titled ‘Why it is a perilous to be a journalist in Kenya’ by the paper. ​

“On Thursday, I terminated my contract to write the #FrontRow column in the @dailynation. It was an honour & I'm grateful to the paper for the page since August 2014,” Madowo posted on his Twitter account.

Read my most recent writing: on @cnni https://t.co/X5eedjtFcz & in the @washingtonpost https://t.co/XiSZKBkFrV— Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) February 12, 2018

On February 9, Madowo said that the paper refused to print the article which was later published by CNN.

In the opinion piece, Larry narrates how there have been increased attacks on the media freedom following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to shut down the three major TV stations that broadcasted National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s swearing-in.

Last week, Justice Luka Kimaru of Nairobi High Court barred the police from arresting or harassing Nation Media Group (NMG) General Manager Linus Kaikai, journalists Larry Madowo and Ken Mijungu.

Justice Kimaru said that the three needed protection after they were arrested on Friday February, 2.



