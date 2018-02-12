+ Post your Story

Jacob Zuma moment of reckoning is nigh
By Caroline Obuya | Updated Feb 12, 2018 at 13:48 EAT
South Africa president Jacob Zuma
SUMMARY
  •  Jacob Zuma is under pressure to step down as South Africa's president
  • This is after numerous corruption charges that have been leveled against him

Cyril Ramaphosa, leader of the African National Congress Party (ANC) has acknowledged that a cloud of unease hangs over South Africa over the unresolved issue surrounding Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

75-year-old Mr. Zuma is under pressure to step down due to numerous corruption charges that have been leveled against him.

Before rising to become the people’s president, Jacob Zuma survived a number of scandals including Rape and corruption allegations. However, his second term in office seems to be deeming off.

He lost his position as leader of ANC to trade Unionist Cyril Ramaphosa who was chosen to lead the 23-year-old ANC party on December 2018. The choice was a strong projection of who would become South Africa’s next president.

Speaking at an event in Capetown, Mr. Ramaphosa promised to deal with the corruption that has marred Mr. Zuma's tenure in office.

"We must work together as Madiba taught us to push back the frontiers of poverty, unemployment, and inequality," he said,

The ANC leader also addressed the issue of water shortage in Cape town where residents have been limited to 50 liters of water per day.

"If there ever was a time when we should be working together, this water crisis period is the time," he said.

Capetown is a global tourist destination responsible for 9.9% of South Africa’s GDP.

The National Executive Committee leaders are meeting today (February 12) to decide on the fate of President Jacob Juma.

This turn of events is taking shape when South Africa is marking the 100th birth year of the country's first black president, Nelson Mandela.

Jacob Zuma moment of reckoning is nigh

