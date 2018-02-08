kipchumba-mukormen-remarks-against-cj-maraga-land-him-in-trouble

SUMMARY Senator Kipchumba Mukormen said that CJ David Maraga is interfering with judicial independence

This is after CJ Maraga's statement on compliance with court orders

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Mukormen’s remarks against Chief Justice David Marga has landed him in trouble with Kenyans online.



On Wednesday 8 February, Maraga issued a statement warning both government officials and private citizens who disobey court orders citing that it’s a violation of the constitution. ​

“Compliance with court orders is not an option for any individual or institution. Neither is it a favor to be doled out to the Judiciary… All state officers take an oath of office to protect and uphold the Constitution. To disobey a court order is not only a violation of the Constitution but also a dereliction of public duty,” read part of the statement.

Please see my Statement on failure to comply with court orders. pic.twitter.com/JvrXQB4mTd— David Maraga (@dkmaraga) February 7, 2018

The legislator, however, took to his Twitter page and scolded CJ Maraga saying that he (Maraga) is ‘interfering with judicial independence’.

“On what legal basis does a CJ issue a press statement on a matter which is alive in court? Isn’t the CJ interfering with judicial independence? Can’t he wait for his time to hear the matter in SCORK? Judges speak from the bench through rulings and judgements not press statements,” Kipchumba posted on his twitter handle.

On what legal basis does a CJ issue a press statement on a matter which is alive in court ? Isn’t the CJ interfering with Judicial independence?can’t he wait for his time to hear the matter in SCORK?Judges speak from the bench through rulings and judgements not press statements https://t.co/78DTbaPpWZ— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) February 7, 2018

However, Kenyans on Twitter got upset with the legislator’s remarks and this is what some of them had to say;





You're lucky that Twitter has granted you a platform to address the CJ. In SCORK when the CJ speaks from the bench you would be struggling to stay awake among spectators.— Erick Fwaya (@ErickFwaya) February 7, 2018

You lack a tacit legal mind to question CJ @dkmaraga perspective. Your despotic regime will crumble someday.— nyakoe caleb (@itsnyakoecaleb) February 7, 2018

@kipmurkomen each time I digest your careless utterances, I gravitate to question your law background. After a keen watch of your KTN interview, i can ink the inferences— mogirejason (@mogirejason) February 7, 2018

What you are saying is crap of the stinkiest variety. The CJ wears two hats, president of the the supreme court and administrative head of the judiciary. His statement, although tepid, is rightfully made in the latter context.— Migai Akech (@MigaiAkech) February 7, 2018

Wait even you Murkomen a junior from just the other day thinks you can interpret the law better that the CJ? Or rather you already think that you’re above the law? You support the Despots. Quite unfortunate.— Iveta Lemo (@IvetaLemo) February 7, 2018

He just issued a statement about everyone obeying court orders. He did not delve into issues before court. When a court order is issued we all have a duty to obey it. If you disagree you go to the same court to lift it. Period. I am not a lawyer but right now I know law than you.— Elijah Kipteng (@ElijahKipteng) February 8, 2018

He issued a press statement, not an order or an injunction and in his capacity as a concerned Kenyan....How legal can you challenge that except yapping...???— Loolio Peter (@pierreloolio) February 8, 2018

And from what moral basis are you tweeting? Your master is flouting the rules and you're busy cheering on! History will tell— Stephen Migai (@stephen_migai) February 8, 2018

Thanks to twitter that you had a platform to address the CJ @dkmaraga . You cant face him while seated at the bench of the SCOK.— Vincent Ombaba (@vincent_ombaba) February 7, 2018

