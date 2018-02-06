esther-passaris-lights-up-the-social-media-by-listing-these-facts-and-myths-about-fgm

SUMMARY Nairobi County women Rep Esther Passaris has been in the front line in the war against the ill act that is considered unhealthy for the girl child

She highlighted some of the facts and myths about FGM that saw a number of Kenyans become more curious about FGM

Nairobi County women representative Madam Esther Passaris has lit the social media after she listed the myths and facts of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

FGM, also known as female circumcision, involves the cutting or removal of some or all of the external female genitalia. ​

Madam Passaris has been in the front line in the war against the ill act that is considered unhealthy for the girl child. Through her Twitter account, she highlighted some of the facts and myths about FGM that saw a number of Kenyans become more curious about FGM;

MYTH: If a woman does not undergo FGM, she will not be able to have children. FACT: FGM has nothing to do with fertility, and FGM may actually cause infections that may cause infertility.

MYTH: If the clitoris is not cut, it will continue to grow. FACT: The clitoris stops growing after puberty and is still small at the final stage of growth.

MYTH: An uncut woman will become promiscuous and have an uncontrollable sexual appetite. FACT: FGM makes no difference to a woman's sexual appetite and can actually stop her from enjoying sex.

MYTH: If a woman does not undergo FGM, her genital will smell. FACT: FGM will not make the vagina any cleaner. In fact, Type 3 FGM (infibulation) can make the vagina less hygienic.

MYTH: If the clitoris is not cut, it will harm the baby during delivery. FACT: The clitoris causes no harm to a fetus, the baby or the mother, whereas FGM may cause serious complications during childbirth.

Several campaigns have been launched worldwide to stop FGM which has been found to be a predisposing factor of some diseases in girls and women.

Recently, the anti-FGM agencies sent warning to the Islam communities in Kenya which valued FGM as a right of passage for girls and a reduced number of cases is yet to be felt.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​