+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Editors Choice
Esther Passaris lights up the social media by listing these facts and myths about FGM
By David Rakewa | Updated Feb 06, 2018 at 15:11 EAT
esther-passaris-lights-up-the-social-media-by-listing-these-facts-and-myths-about-fgm
Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passari
SUMMARY
  • Nairobi County women Rep Esther Passaris has been in the front line in the war against the ill act that is considered unhealthy for the girl child
  • She highlighted some of the facts and myths about FGM that saw a number of Kenyans become more curious about FGM

Nairobi County women representative Madam Esther Passaris has lit the social media after she listed the myths and facts of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). 

FGM, also known as female circumcision, involves the cutting or removal of some or all of the external female genitalia.

Madam Passaris has been in the front line in the war against the ill act that is considered unhealthy for the girl child. Through her Twitter account, she highlighted some of the facts and myths about FGM that saw a number of Kenyans become more curious about FGM;

MYTH: If a woman does not undergo FGM, she will not be able to have children. FACT: FGM has nothing to do with fertility, and FGM may actually cause infections that may cause infertility.

MYTH: If the clitoris is not cut, it will continue to grow. FACT: The clitoris stops growing after puberty and is still small at the final stage of growth.

MYTH: An uncut woman will become promiscuous and have an uncontrollable sexual appetite. FACT: FGM makes no difference to a woman's sexual appetite and can actually stop her from enjoying sex. 

MYTH: If a woman does not undergo FGM, her genital will smell. FACT: FGM will not make the vagina any cleaner. In fact, Type 3 FGM (infibulation) can make the vagina less hygienic. 

MYTH: If the clitoris is not cut, it will harm the baby during delivery. FACT: The clitoris causes no harm to a fetus, the baby or the mother, whereas FGM may cause serious complications during childbirth.

Several campaigns have been launched worldwide to stop FGM which has been found to be a predisposing factor of some diseases in girls and women. 

Recently, the anti-FGM agencies sent warning to the Islam communities in Kenya which valued FGM as a right of passage for girls and a reduced number of cases is yet to be felt.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Esther Passaris
FMG
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
More From This Author
list-of-kenyan-politicians-who-cried-in-public-and-why

Politics

List of Kenyan politicians who cried in public and why

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:40am

nation-media-group-apologizes-for-publishing-jimmy-wanjigi-death-announcement

News

Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

News

Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:29am

Popular Stories
ugly-nominated-senator-millicent-omanga-and-babu-owino-rip-each-other-apart-on-social-media

Politics

UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:36am

reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

News

Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:29am

uhuru-is-walking-into-traps-set-by-the-sly-opposition

Politics

Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 07:49am

nation-media-group-apologizes-for-publishing-jimmy-wanjigi-death-announcement

News

Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

babu-owino-sends-his-apology-to-miguna-miguna-after-he-was-deported

News

Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

dear-uhuru-kenyatta-tumetoka-mbali-outspoken-lawyer-pens-letter-to-the-president

News

“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki