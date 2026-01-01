Kenya ushers in 2026 with hope, unity calls

A fireworks display to mark the crossover into the new year in Nairobi on January 1, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Thousands of Kenyans across the country thronged churches, parks, hotels, and entertainment joints on Wednesday night as they ushered in the new year, 2026.

The celebrations were marked by prayer, music, dance, and fireworks, amid calls for national unity and harmony.

Kenyans expressed their desire for a good year with midnight prayers, cheers, and fireworks that filled the air.

From solemn midnight prayers to lively street parties, the crossover to 2026 reflected a nation eager to turn a new page after a challenging year, with both political and religious leaders urging Kenyans to embrace peace, hope, and togetherness.

In Nairobi, places of worship were filled as faithful gathered for crossover night vigils.

At the Holy Family Basilica, Catholic faithful packed the church, lighting candles and offering prayers for the country and their families.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Friends Church (Quakers) in Umoja, Maringo, and Ngong Road, as well as at Jesus Teaching Ministry led by Apostle Peter Manyuru.

“Tonight we thank God for bringing us this far, and we pray that 2026 will be a year of healing, unity, and restoration for our nation,” said one worshipper after the midnight service at Holy Family Basilica.

Elsewhere in the capital, the mood shifted from prayerful reflection to vibrant celebration.

Youth thronged the Carnivore’s Simba Saloon at Tamarind, where DJs led revelers into the New Year. Carnivore, known for its festive delicacies including crocodile and rotating bull meat, was packed as Nairobians danced and counted down to the start of 2026.

At Old Mutual grounds, families with children waited eagerly for the fireworks display, while Planet Tunes Band entertained guests at the Serena Hotel, blending live music with an elegant New Year’s Eve atmosphere.

In Mombasa, Jomo Kenyatta Avenue came alive as dancers at Mombasa Mall entertained crowds of locals and foreign visitors. Thousands poured into entertainment spots along the coast, welcoming 2026 under the warm night sky.

“Mombasa feels alive tonight. People are happy and hopeful,” said a reveler at the celebrations.

Machakos residents flocked to the Machakos People’s Park for the much-hyped “Vuka Festival,” which drew huge crowds and performances as the county welcomed the New Year in style.

In West Pokot, Governor Simon Kachapin joined traditional dancers at Chelang’aa Gardens in a colorful cultural display. The governor used the moment to urge unity and peaceful coexistence in the county and beyond.

“As we usher in 2026, let us walk together as one people, united in purpose and respect for one another,” Governor Kachapin said.

In Kisumu, fireworks lit up the sky above Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Street in the CBD as residents enjoyed a street crossover party that blended music, dance, and celebration.

Kakamega also witnessed a mix of reflection and festivity. At Mundika Catholic Parish, a beautifully decorated manger symbolised the birth of Jesus Christ and carried a message of hope, peace, and renewal.

Meanwhile, Jegodias Band entertained revelers at Chill Haven in Kakamega town as they waited for midnight.