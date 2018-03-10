+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Six little things that turn men off during lungula
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 10, 2018 at 12:26 EAT
six-little-things-that-turn-men-off-during-lungula
Men are easily turned off by these habits
SUMMARY
  • There are little things that women do during intimacy that men find repulsive
  • These little things when not rectified may break the sexual bond between the two
  • Woman should avoid repeating them over and over in order to have satisfactory intimacy with their partners

One major aspect of a healthy relationship is intimacy. Couples build their togetherness on several pillars including getting and enjoying intimacy with each other. Poor sexual interaction with one's partner is a crumbling pillar which if not acted in may lead to a broken relationship.

While some problems in sexual activity are unavoidable, most turn offs can easily be avoided.

Here are things that irritate men in relation to getting intimate.

See Also: What makes a great wife material

Being a starfish

A man loves it when his woman takes an active part in intimacy sessions. Lying down and letting the man do his thing makes him feel like he is ‘working a log’.

Bad hygiene

See Also: Eight horrid effects of sexual addiction on women

A minute more spent cleaning downtown is the best thing a woman will gift to her partner. No one wants to go down on a woman who doesn’t give much attention to keeping it clean. The occasional shave is a welcome idea for most men.

Time wastage

When a man wants to hit, they want it now. Taking too much time preparing kills the thrill eventually turning off the man. A woman who takes time getting ready for the act might end up disappointed after realizing her man is no longer interested.

See Also: What you need to know about self-pleasuring and Samantha

Bad odour

There is nothing as repulsive as bad smell hitting a man from his partner. It gives a man some hard time when trying to make love to a woman.

Hurting his manhood

A man appreciates when his woman goes an extra mile and goes down on him. He, however, appreciates more when she spares him the harm brought by her teeth or nails when she doesn’t handle his tool appropriately. When a woman doesn’t really know how to go down, she should skip the bit until later.

Texting

Who loves talking let alone getting intimate with a person who is not emotionally present. Texting and messaging in bed is a quick turn off for men.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Relationships
Dating
Intimacy
Sex
Turn offs
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
words-your-spouse-wants-to-hear-you-say-in-the-bedroom-during-intimacy

Lifestyle

Words your spouse wants to hear you say in the bedroom during intimacy

By Dayan Masinde | Fri 09 Mar 2018 12:16pm

sorry-nice-guy-six-brutal-but-honest-reasons-why-bad-boys-will-always-get-the-woman

Editors Choice

SORRY NICE GUY: Six brutal but honest reasons why ‘bad boys’ will always get the woman

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Mar 2018 11:17am

top-10-things-women-want-from-men-immediately-after-getting-intimate

Lifestyle

Top 10 things women want from men immediately after getting intimate

By Dayan Masinde | Fri 09 Mar 2018 10:28am

More From This Author
nasa-was-not-aware-of-harambee-house-meeting-musalia-mudavadi-on-uhuru-raila-talks

Politics

NASA was not aware of Harambee House meeting - Musalia Mudavadi on Uhuru Raila talks

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 02:03pm

my-letter-to-governor-mike-sonko

Editors Choice

My letter to Governor Mike Sonko

By Charles Bazenga | Sat 10 Mar 2018 01:24pm

eight-horrid-effects-of-sexual-addiction-on-women

Lifestyle

Eight horrid effects of sexual addiction on women

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 12:30pm

Popular Stories
eight-horrid-effects-of-sexual-addiction-on-women

Lifestyle

Eight horrid effects of sexual addiction on women

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 12:30pm

anne-waiguru-s-message-to-uhuru-and-raila-after-harambee-house-meeting

Politics

Anne Waiguru’s message to Uhuru and Raila after Harambee House meeting

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 10 Mar 2018 11:02am

dp-ruto-responds-to-uhuru-raila-meeting-at-harambee-house

News

DP Ruto responds to Uhuru-Raila meeting at Harambee House

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Mar 2018 02:54pm

words-your-spouse-wants-to-hear-you-say-in-the-bedroom-during-intimacy

Lifestyle

Words your spouse wants to hear you say in the bedroom during intimacy

By Dayan Masinde | Fri 09 Mar 2018 12:16pm

miguna-miguna-s-fiery-reaction-to-raila-and-uhuru-pact

News

Miguna Miguna's fiery reaction to Raila and Uhuru pact

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 12:05pm

six-little-things-that-turn-men-off-during-lungula

Lifestyle

Six little things that turn men off during lungula

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 12:26pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin