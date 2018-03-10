six-little-things-that-turn-men-off-during-lungula

SUMMARY There are little things that women do during intimacy that men find repulsive

These little things when not rectified may break the sexual bond between the two

Woman should avoid repeating them over and over in order to have satisfactory intimacy with their partners

One major aspect of a healthy relationship is intimacy. Couples build their togetherness on several pillars including getting and enjoying intimacy with each other. Poor sexual interaction with one's partner is a crumbling pillar which if not acted in may lead to a broken relationship.

While some problems in sexual activity are unavoidable, most turn offs can easily be avoided. ​

Here are things that irritate men in relation to getting intimate.

Being a starfish

A man loves it when his woman takes an active part in intimacy sessions. Lying down and letting the man do his thing makes him feel like he is ‘working a log’.

Bad hygiene

A minute more spent cleaning downtown is the best thing a woman will gift to her partner. No one wants to go down on a woman who doesn’t give much attention to keeping it clean. The occasional shave is a welcome idea for most men.

Time wastage

When a man wants to hit, they want it now. Taking too much time preparing kills the thrill eventually turning off the man. A woman who takes time getting ready for the act might end up disappointed after realizing her man is no longer interested.

Bad odour

There is nothing as repulsive as bad smell hitting a man from his partner. It gives a man some hard time when trying to make love to a woman.

Hurting his manhood

A man appreciates when his woman goes an extra mile and goes down on him. He, however, appreciates more when she spares him the harm brought by her teeth or nails when she doesn’t handle his tool appropriately. When a woman doesn’t really know how to go down, she should skip the bit until later.

Texting

Who loves talking let alone getting intimate with a person who is not emotionally present. Texting and messaging in bed is a quick turn off for men.



