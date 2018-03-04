seven-ugly-habits-that-turn-women-off

SUMMARY Like men, women have things that turn them in the bedroom.

Just like men, women take intimacy seriously. It is therefore a horrible experience when a man goes through it without much of a though to his woman’s needs.

Many men wonder why after having intercourse with them, women bang the door on their way out, never to hear from them again. ​

The following are the bad bedroom habits that will leave your woman with a sour taste in the mouth:

Bad grooming

It is better to have a simple clean room than a totally furnished stinking room. Most guys think that feeling their homes with lots of stuff will impress their women.

This would not be an issue if the space was kept clean. If not, then to women it is clutter and a total turn off. Still on grooming….do I really need to touch on that bad breath and stinky socks?

Not paying attention

Now, the last girl you had almost a year ago loved having your tongue in her ears. That doesn't mean every other girl wants that.

You need to realize that every woman has her likes and although some are common, they don’t apply to every Mary and Jane. Pay attention and know what makes her tick or she’ll drop you off faster than you blink.

Skipping foreplay

Your woman understands that men want to jump right into action. She also understands you hate wasting time on little things. What you fail to understand is that for women, some of those little things are what matter.

Skipping foreplay is like lack of intimacy for her. It doesn’t matter how much effort you put into the main action, you have already turned her off by ignoring her fest.

Sleeping right after

You have done some hard bit of work, she understands and appreciates that you went all the way to please her. What she fails to get is why you fall asleep before your head touches the pillow.

She is not asking you to carry her on your back; all she wants is a cuddle and possibly a second round to get things cooled down.

Trying to react porn scenes

You have your favourite porn stash and no one is judging you for it. You have even established your favourite pornstars and she is still not complaining about it.

However, you are definitely crossing lines when you want her to be that character you see in the film.Although she might be able to do some of these things your pornstars does, asking her prior to will do you better than trying to break her back while at it.

Keeping quiet throughout the session

You are a man and your girl understands you don’t want the neighbor to know you’re at it. What she doesn’t get though is the fact that you keep quiet the whole time. She wants little bits of compliments and talks. This will build mutual interest and it assures her you are in it together.

How else would she know if you’re not thinking about where and when to take your car for washing?

Failure to reciprocate small actions

You mentioned to your woman that you like making things a little spicier by going oral. She also mentioned she wouldn’t mind that either. Why then wouldn’t you repay one act of kindness with another when she does exactly what you wanted?

While this may not cover all the possible reasons why you keep scaring girls off, working on changing them will definitely give you better chances of being a keeper.



