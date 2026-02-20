×
Youthful Kinoti Kiara crowned African fencing champion

By Washington Onyango | Feb. 20, 2026
Kenya’s fencing star Kinoti Kiara after winning gold at 2026 Africa Cadet & Junior Championships in Dakar on February 19, 2026. [Courtesy] 

Kenya’s rising fencing star Kinoti Kiara delivered a memorable performance to claim gold at the 2026 Africa Cadet & Junior Championships, held in Dakar, Senegal, on Thursday.

Kiara showcased exceptional skill, composure, and tactical brilliance throughout the tournament, overcoming a highly competitive field of Africa’s top cadet and junior fencers to secure the continental title.

The victory marks a significant milestone for Kenyan fencing and reinforces the country’s growing presence on the African stage.

Egypt’s Hamza H. Abuhalwa clinched the silver medal after a strong showing in the final rounds. Bronze medals were awarded to Mohamed El Bounjaimi of Morocco and Togo’s Ilan Tchaa Arou, who finished third and fourth, respectively, rounding out a fiercely contested championship podium.

Kinoti Kiara’s triumph reflects the dedication, discipline, and preparation invested by the athlete, coaching team, and Kenya’s fencing development programmes.

His gold medal performance not only elevates his profile as one of Africa’s top young fencers but also inspires a new generation of athletes back home.

“This victory is a proud moment for Kenya and a testament to the hard work put in by our athletes and technical team,” Kenya Fencing Federation president Fred Chege said.

“Kinoti’s achievement demonstrates that Kenya is ready to compete and win at the highest levels in Africa.”

The Africa Cadet & Junior Championships brought together elite youth talent from across the continent, serving as a platform for emerging stars to showcase their potential on an international stage. 

