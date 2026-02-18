Kenyan star Issa Laborde makes Olympics history

Audio By Vocalize

From left: Kenya Ski Federation president Philip Boit, Issa Laborde, NOC-K Secretary General John Ogolla, Issa's mother Josephine Laborde and his father Laborde pose for a group photo after his final ski at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. [NOC-K Media]

Kenya’s sole representative at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy, Issa Gachiringi Laborde Fit Pere made history by being the youngest ever Kenyan to qualify into the second round at the Winter Games.

It was an impressive day for the young and upcoming 18-year-old French born athlete making his debut at the Olympic stage of two solid slalom runs.

Issa recorded a combined time of two minutes and 52.78 seconds across two runs of 1:29.57 and 1:23.21 to be placed in the 66th position overall and fourth ranked African at the Stevio Ski Centre in Bormio on Saturday.

“I am very happy with my performance. This race for me is symbolizing hope, beginnings and new chapters in life,” said Issa.

“Something about this place is so special, I’m really happy to be here to carry the Kenyan flag.”

Issa is the third Kenyan to compete at the Winter Olympics after pioneer Philip Boit a cross-country skier and Kenya’s first alpine skier Sabrina Simader who dropped out of the competition at the eleventh hour.

“In Africa, it’s the beginning, so there are a lot of things to improve. Winter sports are not a preserve of European countries, maybe alpine skiing but even in Kenya, you can train and perform in other winter games sports disciplines. I hope to take part in the 2030 Winter Olympics” Issa said.

French born Benin’s Nathan Tchibozo was the top placed among the six African competitors by finishing in position 48 in in 2:43.65.

Madagascar’s Mathieu Gravier was placed 57th by clocking and second in Africa ahead of South Africa’s Swiss born skier Thomas Weir clocking 2:52.03 in position 63.

Eritrea’s Shanon-Ogbanai Abeda competing in his third Winter Olympics finished 69th in a combined time of 2:56.30.