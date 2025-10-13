Makini rule inter-school swimming tournament in Kisumu

From right: Former Makini Schools Academic Director Angelica Ouya, Principal of Makini School Kisumu and Migosi Joshua Ngira, Sports prefect Jordan Kutwa, and Head of Sports Makini School Kisumu Evans Were display a trophy after the swimming tournament at the school on October 10, 2025. [Courtesy]

Makini School Kisumu hosted an exciting inter-school swimming tournament that brought together young swimmers from across the region over the weekend.

The event organised in collaboration with the Kisumu Aquatic Association and which featured competitions across multiple categories marked the official launch of the school’s newly constructed swimming pool, measuring 25m by 17m.

Learners showcased impressive talent and determination, with trophies awarded to winners, medals to runners-up, and certificates of participation presented to all competitors.

Makini emerging as the overall winner of the tournament after accumulating a total of 2013 points across all categories.

“This tournament brought together learners from over 10 different schools in the spirit of healthy competition and friendship,” said Horace Mpanza, Regional Managing Director of Makini Schools.

“The energy and enthusiasm we witnessed from the swimmers and supporters reaffirm our commitment to nurturing holistic development through sports and co-curricular activities.”

The launch of the new facility comes just a few months after the unveiling of another state-of-the-art sports complex at Makini’s Nairobi Campus.

“Swimming and other co-curricular activities empower students to excel not only in the classroom but also in activities that build character, teamwork, and confidence,” Mary Okelo, founder of Makini Schools said.

“This new swimming facility is a major step forward in ensuring learners can train safely, compete effectively, and grow holistically.”