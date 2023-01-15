Names: More Uhuru men dismissed in latest pub appointments

Caption

President William Ruto and his cabinet have made a number of new appointments as well as revocation of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointments in state parastatals.

The changes are characterised by the dismissal of Uhuru appointees and replacing them with Ruto’s allies, especially those who played major roles in his 2022 General Election campaigns.

As a result, Gen. (Rtd.) Joseph R. E. Kibwana has been axed as the Chairperson of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Board, according to a Gazette Notice by Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

The former military officer will be replaced by former Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari, who will hold the office for three years, effective January 13.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport appoints— Benjamin Dalu Tayari to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Ports Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 13th January 2023,” the Gazette Notice Reads.

The changes will also see former Salaries and Remuneration (SRC) boss Sarah Serem chair the Board of Directors of the Kenya Post Office Savings Bank for a similar period.

According to the Gazette Notice seen by The Standard, President Ruto has also appointed seven as members of a selection panel mandated to pick nominees to be appointed to the National Police Service Commission.

They include Arthur A. Osiya, Joyce Nyabuti (Dr.), Gilbert Chabari Mutembei, Monica Muiru (Dr.), Raymond Plal Sangsang Nyeris (Dr.), Joyce M. Mutinda (Dr.) and Mbeti Mchuki.

In addition, the president has also listed the names of eight others who will form the selection panel tasked with nominating members to the National Gender Equality Commission.

They are Mary W. Kimonye, Reuben K. Chirchir (Dr.), Oscar Eredi, Alice Waguthi Kinyua, Mary Mwiandi (Dr.), Steven Oundo (Arch.), Mucha Mlingo and Michael Munene (Dr.).

In the changes made late last week, the Treasury CS has also removed and replaced five members of the Board of the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Those removed are Susan Mudhune, Mukesh Shah, and Amb. Richard Opembe, Leonard Ithau (Eng.) and Charles Makori Omanga.

They will be replaced by Darshan Shah, Wilkister M. Simiyu, Fancy C. Too (Dr.), Michael Kamau Kamiru, Samir Ibrahim.

“Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning appoints—Darshan Shah, Wilkister M. Simiyu, Fancy C. Too (Dr.), Michael Kamau Kamiru, Samir Ibrahim, as members of the Board of the Kenya Revenue Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 13th January, 2023,”

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi has also gazetted new members of the Kenya Veterinary Board.

The new appointees are John Demesi Mande (Prof.), Samwel G. Mugo (Dr.), Joan Akumu Magero (Dr.), Jafred M. A. Kitaa (Dr.), Cathryn Wanjiru Wanjohi (Dr.), Derrick Chibeu (Dr.), Benson Oduor, Ameda Oreste, Karanja Kuria, Queereenuse Pacho Oluoch, Mumina Guyo Shibia (Dr.), Isaac Lekolol (Dr.), Samson Muthuri M’Tuaruchiu and Sarah Kapkarich.