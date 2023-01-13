SECTIONS
The Standard
Premium

Kenyan woman faces fraud, money laundering charges for hacking Zimbabwe agency

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago
Primrose Nyeri Mwangi. [Courtesy, Zimbabwe Press]

A Kenyan woman, Primrose Nyeri Mwangi is facing two counts of fraud and money laundering, after it emerged that she allegedly hacked into a Zimbabwe government agency and made away with $120 million (Sh14 billion).

The Standard is in possession of court documents stating the charges against the 40-year-old director of Primkett Travel and Tours and Maffkett Trading companies.

According to the Zimbabwe Commercial Crimes Division (CCD), Mwangi is facing one count of fraud and alternatively, acquisition of data as defined in 163A(1)(a) of the Data Protection Act Chapter 11, and another count of money laundering as defined in Section 8 of the money laundering and proceeds of Crime Act Chapter 9.

The investigating officer in the matter said they have evidence showing a bank account number belonging to the accused into which part of the money was deposited.

Documents also reveal that the accused allegedly used the money to buy cooking oil in bulk.

“On a date unknown to the Prosecutor but during the period extending from December 1, 2022, to December 29, 2022, and on cyberspace, the accused who is not employed by the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF) and whilst acting in common purpose with Gerald Pondai, and others who are still at large and without obtaining prior authority to access the data, computer programme, computer data storage medium including a ZIMDEF ZB bank account and CBZ bank account,” part of the documents read.

Further, documents also show that Mwangi and her co-accused used the zeepay zimswitch system and transferred $20 million (Sh2.4 billion) into the accused’s [Mwangi’s] Maffkett Trading Steward bank account.

She is jointly accused of the crime together with persons identified as Gerald Pondai and Prosper Hove, among others, who authorities say are at large.

 

Related Topics

Primrose Nyeri Mwangi Fraud Money Laundering Zimbabwe Agency Hacked
.

Latest Stories

Ivory Coast striker Haller hat trick for Dortmund after testicular cancer treatment
Ivory Coast striker Haller hat trick for Dortmund after testicular cancer treatment
Football
By Associated Press
40 mins ago
Premium Kenyan woman faces fraud, money laundering charges for hacking Zimbabwe agency
National
By Betty Njeru
1 hr ago
Premium Boxing: 11-bouts that will feature alongside Karim 'Mtu Kazi' Mandonga on Saturday
Boxing
By Odero Charles
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

Ivory Coast striker Haller hat trick for Dortmund after testicular cancer treatment
By Associated Press 40 mins ago
Ivory Coast striker Haller hat trick for Dortmund after testicular cancer treatment
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Toyota Fielder
  • 2015 Toyota Fielder
  • Mileage : 115000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,780,000
2016 Suzuki EK Wagon
  • 2016 Suzuki EK Wagon
  • Mileage : 72358
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 690,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Customer Service Supervisor
  • Employer: Cigna
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Internal Audit Manager
  • Employer: Marie Stopes Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Communications Officer
  • Employer: Kenya Red Cross Society
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Human Resource Officer
  • Employer: Justice Defenders
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved