KNEC: How learners with special needs will be examined

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has unveiled its plan on how the pioneer national tests under the Competence-based Curriculum (CBC) will be done towards the end of this year.

The plan is meant for pupils with disabilities only.

In a circular to junior education officials, the council’s CEO David Njegere has disclosed that the examination will be done in November and December.

This is the first national examination under the CBC learning model.

KNEC has said it will administer the exams in two pathways: one for regular learners including those with mild disabilities and the other for learners living with severe disabilities or conditions.

The exams will be called the Kenya Inter-Mediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA).

This is a change from the 8-4-4 system’s KCPE which is done by learners before completing their primary level education after eight years.

The KILEA will see students write four papers for examinations: Communication, Social and Literacy Skills, Daily Living Skills and Religious Education, Numeracy, Environmental and Psychomotor Activities and Sensory Motor Integration and Creative Activities.

Before writing the test, the learners should be registered and assigned an assessment number by KNEC after undertaking a school-based assessment (SBA) for the intermediate level.

The examinations council has reiterated that the outcomes of at least one SBA must be uploaded to its portal.

After the students have finished writing their tests, teachers are expected to score the learners and upload the outcomes onto the portal.

Being a practical model of learning, the required materials will either be improvised or obtained from the school environment.

KNEC will upload sample KILEA papers by July 15, 2022, for schools to access through their respective portals.