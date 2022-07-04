60pc of Kenyans confident IEBC will deliver a credible election

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati addresses a press conference at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi. [Samson Wire, Standard]

A majority of Kenyans are confident that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will deliver a credible election.

In the latest TIFA poll commissioned by the Standard Group, 60 per cent of Kenyans say they trust the IEBC ahead of the August 9 polls compared to 17 per cent who are not confident with the polls agency.

While 16 per cent said they are somewhat confident, five per cent said they are not sure while one per cent of the respondents did not respond.

The telephone survey was conducted between June 25 and June 30, 2022, across nine zones: Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift and Western where a total of 1,533 respondents were interviewed with a margin error of +/- 2.34 per cent.

According to the survey, 65 per cent of Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters said they are more confident with IEBC. Ruto is contesting for the presidency on a UDA ticket

Some 59 per cent of Raila Odinga’s supporters said they trust the IEBC. He is contesting the presidency on an Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition

The survey indicates that 47 per cent of supporters of other candidates are not confident with IEBC compared to 30 per cent who said they have confidence.

The respondents said IEBC will capitalise on the past performance especially the disputed 2007 and 2017 elections to deliver credible elections.

The respondents further said they fear a botched-up election arising from technology failure and undue influence could favour Azimio's Raila Odinga.

According to the survey, 25 per cent of those who do not believe the commission said the agency had a bad reputation in handling elections while 12 per cent said technology will fail and another 12 per cent said they fear outside influence will favour Raila. Nine per cent said they fear disruption by party agents.

Manifestoes

The survey further indicates that manifestos will play a key role in determining who wins the presidency.

While 43 per cent of the respondents said manifestoes will be key, 15 per cent said the current economic status will matter, 11 per cent said a candidate’s leadership qualities will determine and another 11 per cent said a candidate’s past experiences will be key.

While five per cent said they would be looking for a candidate with integrity, three per cent said they would consider whether the candidate can fight corruption and two per cent said they will consider promises to improve lives.

Priorities

Some 51 per cent of the respondents said the current high cost of living must be the top priority of the next government.

In the survey, 25 per cent said the next government should deal with unemployment issues. Another 25 per cent said the educational sector should be reviewed and some 24 per cent said the next president should deal with issues of economic growth.

While 10 per cent said health should be prioritised, nine per cent said agriculture should be prioritised and seven per cent wanted the war on corruption prioritized.

While four per cent mentioned electricity, three per cent said external borrowing and two per cent devolution.

Some 55 per cent of Raila Odinga supporters said if he wins, he should immediately solve the high cost of living compared to William Ruto's 47 per cent.