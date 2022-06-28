Wajackoya: A win for me or Raila is victory for western Kenya

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoya with his supporters along the streets of Kisumu on June 27, 2022. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah yesterday took his campaigns to Kisumu.

Wajackoya told the residents that a win for him or Raila would be a victory for western Kenya.

He urged the people to back his bid for presidency and said he did not have anything against the region’s kingpin Raila Odinga.

Wajackoya spoke in Dholuo as he presented his policies during the campaigns.

According to him, a win for him or Raila would be instrumental in the quest to transform western Kenya’s economy.

His rallies attracted several people who chanted his name as reggae music played for several minutes to psyche up the crowds who were mostly young people.

In Kondele, Wajackoyah surprised many when he criticised a man he spotted in the crowd openly smoking bhang. He said his party did not stand for such acts but only focused on legalising bhang for medicinal purposes.

“Our main goal is to legalise cannabis for medicinal use. Let us not be misunderstood,” he said.

The presidential hopeful said he would transform the country’s economy by allowing Kenyans to grow cannabis for medicinal purposes.

“We will grow cannabis and use it to offset the loans we owe to the Chinese who have built infrastructure projects in our country,” said Wajackoyah.

He claimed that should he be elected, he would release all convicts and suspects being held with cannabis-related offences.

Citing examples of the US and South Africa, Wajackoyah said many countries were cultivating cannabis and Kenya should not be any different.

He said many countries that had gone bankrupt as a result of corrupt governments had all resorted to cannabis farming to repay their loans.

He claimed that Nyanza has been struggling to grow because of lack of political goodwill.

The Roots Party leader said the region was among those that would play an important role in his administration should he be elected.

“The Chinese come to Kenya to sit and watch as our young men and women work hard in the sun to bring their ideas to life, that is unacceptable,” he said.

He challenged the government to invest in snake business as it would bring a lot of returns.

“Whenever you see foreigners rearing snakes as pets, it is not about that. Snakes are a multi-billion-shilling investment for them and that’s why they never kill them like we do,” said Wajackoyah.

Wajakoyah said his administration would not tolerate corruption and would introduce the death penalty.

“We shall hang anyone who has stolen public funds.”