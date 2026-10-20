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Beyond roads and projects, verdict still out on Ruto's prosperity pledge

By Prestone Murunga | Oct. 20, 2026
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President William Ruto launches the Konyao-Alale road in Kacheliba, West Pokot County, on October 14, 2026. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

“I am ready for next year for the people to judge our administration based on the commitment we made, because we said we are going to transform the nation.”

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