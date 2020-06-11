Best and worst counties to work for, do business with

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Best and worst counties to work for, do business with

By Awal Mohammed | September 19th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

CoG Chair Wycliffe Oparanya (left) and Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o in Kisumu. [Denish Ochieng/Standard]

While the drama around the allocation of funds at the Senate may have subsided, the ghost of unused cash sent back to Treasury continues to haunt counties.

The country was treated to high-stakes negotiations, nine failed votes, and claims of bribery and wrongful detention over the revenue-sharing formula, but the billions of shillings that eventually make it to county governments may yet go the way they have in previous financial years.

Since the start of devolution to June 30, 2020, the national government has disbursed Sh2.03 trillion to county governments, with 91.6 per cent of the funds being the equitable share that has been the subject of debate for weeks.

These funds have, however, consistently been underutilised on development and disproportionately directed towards salaries and benefits. 

Staff benefits

The Draft 2020 Budget Review and Outlook Paper (BROP) released by the Office of the Controller of Budget last week reports that counties spent at least Sh1 out of every Sh2 they received in the 2019-20 financial year on salaries.

Public finance management legislation, however, requires that counties spend not more than 35 per cent of their total revenue on staff benefits and salaries, yet more than 50 per cent of the governments’ spending went to paying public officers.

Further, eight counties, namely “Embu, Baringo, Garissa, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu, Machakos, Nandi and Nyeri had over 60 per cent of their total expenditures going to personal emoluments,” the BROP notes.

This has turned wage bills into a major challenge for counties, with the Controller of Budget calling for “concerted effort” to get counties to meet the legal threshold.

In the 2018/19 financial year, counties spent Sh120.5 billion on personnel, representing 52.3 per cent of the total cash used over that period.

Counties also grapple with pending bills, which is what is claimed by the various traders and entrepreneurs who supply them with a host of services and products. Several suppliers have decried late payments from counties and the national government, making it difficult to conduct business with the State, which is one of the biggest consumers of Kenyan goods and services.

A 2018 audit report of counties by the Treasury and Office of the Auditor-General established that counties owed suppliers Sh89.99 billion, with Sh51.3 billion classified as eligible and Sh37.7 billion ineligible. Of these eligible unpaid bills, 13 county governments disputed receipts valued at Sh1.3 billion. 

“...verification of the disputed pending bills is ongoing. Nevertheless, as of June 30, a total of Sh39.17 billion (76.39 per cent) of the eligible bills had been paid by the county governments,” the BROP notes.

A total 21 counties have cleared all their eligible bills, though they still have ineligible pending bills that are awaiting resolution.

Some of the counties that, as of June 30 this year, had no pending eligible bills are: Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Homa Bay, Kilifi, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Kakamega and Wajir counties.

That leaves 26 counties with outstanding bills. Nairobi leads the pack, with Sh6.7 billion owed to various businesses as of June 30. Mombasa comes second at Sh1.6 billion owed, followed by Isiolo at Sh567.1 million.

Counties have additionally struggled with absorbing the funds sent to them by the Treasury.

“The overall absorption rate (actual expenditure over budget) for the county governments combined for the first nine months of FY 2019-20 was 48.4 per cent, which is equal to the absorption rate in FY 2018-19,” reads the BROP.

While the argument by some governors over the low absorption rate of funds is the late disbursement of funds by the Treasury, the report does not absolved counties from blame, saying in several instances, they provide inadequate documentation. For instance, where counties’ accounting officers are expected to send written submissions to access conditional grants, they failed to do so, which meant the Exchequer could not release funds.

“... an amount of Sh6.12 billion could not be disbursed as there were no written instructions from the respective accounting officers,” reads the report.

Generally, counties absorbed recurrent cash better than they did development funds.

“The absorption rate for development expenditure for the period July 2019 to March 2020 remained low at 25 per cent compared to that of the recurrent expenditure, which stood at 64 per cent for the same period,” the report reads.

However, the government admits it disbursed 91 per cent of the Sh286.8 billion equitable share revenue due to counties by June this year, mainly due to revenue shortfalls occasioned by Covid-19.

Revenue stalemates

Further, the law requires counties to ensure that at least 30 per cent of their budgets are used for development projects. In the 2019/20 financial year, six counties were able to meet this threshold: Isiolo, Kakamega, Kwale, Mandera, Marsabit and Tana River.

In 2018/19, only Uasin Gishu, Wajir, Trans Nzoia and Laikipia counties surpassed the 30 per cent mark for development spending, while Bungoma, Meru and Embu allocated just 12 per cent, 10 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, to such projects.

To minimise the chances of long-running revenue stalemates, the Treasury has called for counties to generate more of their own funds. However, only 26 counties were able to meet at least 50 per cent of the target for own source revenue in the first nine months to March 2020.

Cumulatively, counties collected Sh28 billion from business permits, park fees, land rates, and so on, against an annual target of Sh57.8 billion.

Related Topics
Treasury revenue-sharing formula County spending
Share this story
Previous article
Leaders hold meet to plan afresh Uhuru succession
Next article
Waititu slapped with Sh1m fine for trespass

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Waititu slapped with Sh1m fine for trespass
Waititu slapped with Sh1m fine for trespass

LATEST STORIES

Intrigues behind senate vote
Intrigues behind senate vote

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

After fight for cash, reality of county spending bites

After fight for cash, reality of county spending bites
Awal Mohammed 3 hours ago
From hawking to building a strawberry empire: Couple’s journey of resilience

From hawking to building a strawberry empire: Couple’s journey of resilience
Lydiah Nyawira 3 hours ago
Danger from unexpected quarters

Danger from unexpected quarters
Judah Ben-Hur 5 hours ago
Uhuru: Support plans to reopen our schools

Uhuru: Support plans to reopen our schools
Augustine Oduor 17 hours ago

Read More

From hawking to building a strawberry empire: Couple’s journey of resilience

The Standard Insider

From hawking to building a strawberry empire: Couple’s journey of resilience

From hawking to building a strawberry empire: Couple’s journey of resilience

Danger from unexpected quarters

The Standard Insider

Danger from unexpected quarters

Danger from unexpected quarters

Girl power puts new shine and focus on sports leadership

The Standard Insider

Girl power puts new shine and focus on sports leadership

Girl power puts new shine and focus on sports leadership

Uhuru: Support plans to reopen our schools

The Standard Insider

Uhuru: Support plans to reopen our schools

Uhuru: Support plans to reopen our schools

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.