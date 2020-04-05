Crisis? What crisis? Asks supermarkets boss

Wambui Mbarire CEO Retailers Association of Kenya. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

As the seemingly interminable coronavirus gloom continues to wreak havoc on the economy, retailers more than anybody else know where it pinches most. This is on the back of reduced footfall to their stores as would-be customers keep away for fear of contracting the deadly virus and household budgets shrink. And long before the virus landed on Kenyan shores back in March, the sector was already hurting, claiming erstwhile giants such as Uchumi and Nakumatt, while the Tuskys boat had started rocking. To the casual observer, the last decade has rightfully earned Kenya the tag of a “retail graveyard” owing to the fall of not only Nakumatt, Uchumi and Ukwala, but also clothes retailers such as Deacons.

But Retail Trade Association of Kenya (Retrak) Chief Executive Wambui Mbarire, who has been in the thick of things for close to a decade now, reckons the narrative that the local retail sector is on its death is overhyped. She said the narrative is based on only a few cases and overlooking the growth of the entire sector in the last five years that has averaged 30 per cent. “I would like to dissuade people from comparing what the sector looked like four years ago to right now; there has been significant growth,” she asserts. Some of the reasons for the woes afflicting the sector include fraud, aggressive debt-fuelled expansion, inability to keep up with changes in consumer spending patterns, online competition and challenges in the implementation of new sector regulations.Providing over nine million jobs as of 2019, retail trade (combined with wholesale, hotels and restaurants) is the biggest employer in the informal sector, according to government data.

The sector, which is valued at Sh740 billion as of the end of last year, is one of the main drivers of the Kenyan economy. But five months into the Covid-19 crisis, shoppers’ habits have significantly changed as disposable incomes drop, piling up woes for retailers. The virus has exposed the soft underbelly of retailers, a case in point being the current struggles of the country’s second-largest supermarket chain Tuskys. The retailer is staggering under a Sh6.2 billion suppliers’ debt and is in urgent need of capital injection. Mbarire is, however, adamant that this is not a reflection of the health of the entire sector.

