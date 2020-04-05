Property dispute splits family two decades after inheritance

SEE ALSO: Ruling on adverse possession of land gives hope for land ownershipAnother point of discussion was Charity Karea, Turuchiu’s estranged wife who used to live in a rented house in Isiolo County. The clans listened to all present, including Gerrard Gitonga, assistant chief of Kiirua-Nkando location. Turuchiu wanted the clans to support his plans to evict Kinga from where he (Kinga) had built his house, and relocate him to a marshy area the elders thought was unsuitable for any building. The elders also heard that Turuchiu had also evicted Lucy Mukami, his widowed daughter-in-law. The clans resolved that Kinga should stay on the seven acres where he had built his house because he had developed it.
SEE ALSO: Sisters seek to block Ngei’s adopted son from estateThe elders said Turuchiu should continue cultivating the rest of the land, measuring nine acres. The clan asked Charity to go back home under the clan’s care. Turuchiu and his wife have since died, leaving behind a divided family who are now feuding over the land and some fear they could be disinherited. The area under dispute is a different parcel measuring over 10 acres, and contested by M’Turuchiu’s children and grandchildren. Kinga and a section of the family is pitted against his sister Esther Mwendwa, who is also backed by other family members. Locals were treated to drama after a section of the family invaded the land, leading to a violent confrontation. Among them is Agnes Mukuba, who, according to a Will written by her grandmother Charity, should alongside her sisters get a share of a two-acre parcel. “The land does not have a title deed. “We are appealing to the government to help us and ensure the sub-division is done legally,” Mukuba said.